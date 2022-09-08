ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

States wasting billions on new highways, rather than fixing old ones: report

By Sharon Udasin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlI73_0hmewH1j00
FILE – Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

State use of federal infrastructure dollars to prioritize highway expansions over repairs could waste billions of dollars and worsen the impacts of climate change, a new report has found.

The report, published on Thursday by the U.S. Public Interest Research Groups (U.S. PIRG), urged state lawmakers to reexamine proposed highway expansion projects — while taking into account the evolving transportation needs of the American public.

“Every time we spend money on infrastructure, we have an opportunity to re-envision the future,” Matt Casale, director of the U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s environment campaigns, said in a statement.

“We should not invest in highway boondoggles that will exacerbate our pollution and global warming problems,” Casale continued. “The projects that we choose to invest in should be ones that are going to make American lives better.”

States have found themselves with funds to make such decisions following November’s passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, which seeks to modernize transportation across the U.S.

But the infrastructure law, the report authors noted, gives states the flexibility to choose how best to spend much of the funds they receive. Many states are advancing billions of dollars’ worth of highway expansion projects, funds for which the authors argued would be better spent on attending to maintenance backlogs.

After highlighting 66 highway boondoggles in seven previous reports, the U.S. PIRG Education Fund focused in Thursday’s edition on seven new highway projects that would cost a total of more than $22 billion.

“America can’t afford to squander our historic investment in infrastructure on boondoggle projects,” lead author James Horrox, a policy analyst at the Frontier Group, a Denver-based nonprofit organization, said in a statement.

“And yet, across the country, wasteful and damaging highway expansion projects are often first in line for public dollars,” Horrox added.

The most expensive project is a $16 billion proposal to widen the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway — plans that would result in the addition of hundreds of miles of new lanes on two of the country’s busiest roads, according to the report.

Realizing these ambitions could mean “undermining New Jersey’s emissions reduction goals,” the authors argued.

A $2.8 billion plan to construct a 10-lane, double-decker bridge across the Ohio River could “exacerbate congestion at one of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks,” the report stated.

Another $1.3 billion would go to Maryland’s proposed Montgomery County M-83 highway, which has been discussed since the 1960s.

The construction of this highway would “pose a a direct threat to 25 residential neighborhoods, 100 acres of public forest, 14 wetlands, six streams, natural floodplains and 60+ acres of agricultural reserve,” the authors contended.

Widening Interstate 205 in Oregon would cost $900 million and could endanger “the long-term financial security of the region’s transportation system” while contradicting the state’s climate goals, according to the report.

A proposed $750 million 8-mile bypass in southwestern Virginia would threaten hundreds of acres of forest, wetlands and farmlands and force 21 households to relocate, the authors stated.

Another contentious project is the $510 million reconstruction of I-35 in Minnesota, which would be the first of a series of major highway projects in downtown Duluth, the report explained.

The final project of focus is the $66 million-$100 million redesign of the Erie Bayfront Parkway in Pennsylvania, which the authors argued would attract more traffic to Erie’s developing bayfront and fail to meet community demands for improved pedestrian access.

The authors recommended that instead of investing in such projects, state and local governments should finance solutions that minimize dependence on automobile travel.

They also stressed the importance of directing funding toward repairing existing roads and granting priority to projects that decrease growth in vehicle-miles traveled.

“State bureaucrats still have a misplaced appetite for costly, polluting and ineffective highway expansion projects,” Casale said.

“Rather than costly highway boondoggles, we need to start using our money more wisely by investing in public transit, walking and biking instead,” he added.

Comments / 5

Tony Scott
2d ago

It is easier to steal money from new construction with cost overruns and a bidding process that is rigged with bribes

Reply
5
Related
Grist

Against federal guidance, states plan to expand highways

When President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Package into law last November, many saw it as an opportunity to combat climate change. The bill could slash emissions from transportation, which is responsible for 27 percent of all U.S. climate pollution. With some $600 billion in new funding for the sector, the Biden administration encouraged state leaders to build out public transit systems and expand “non-motorized” transportation infrastructure, like bike lanes. One analysis from the Georgetown Climate Center estimated that these actions could reduce transportation emissions by 14 million tons per year by 2032 — about as much as the annual emissions from 4.5 million passenger vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

Plans for Federal Infrastructure Money Will Make Climate Change Worse, Says Report

Construction projects proposed by states may waste billions of Biden’s infrastructure funds while aggressively advancing climate change, a new U.S. PIRG report argues. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal offers a once in a generation opportunity to reimagine the country’s transportation network, but states across the country seem on track to squander the funds on short-sighted goals instead, which PIRG projects will only add more cars to the road and will worsen traffic congestion over time. Cars were the single largest polluter in the U.S., accounting for 27% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, according to data from the EPA. PIRG found that since 2014, there have been at least 65 “wasteful or unnecessary highway projects” across the nation, many of which are currently on hold or under review, that would cost a collective $157 billion, including a $16 billion New Jersey Turnpike expansion. The report published Thursday offers two pathways for states: “spend this money to address dire needs within our transportation system, or squander it on wasteful boondoggle projects.”Read it at U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund
ENVIRONMENT
Reason.com

Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall

Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
Mashed

The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You

You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
DRINKS
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Automobile#Ohio River#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup

Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
freightwaves.com

Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana

Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
MONTANA STATE
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

689K+
Followers
81K+
Post
506M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy