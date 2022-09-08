2031 grads face even higher MCAS targets than next year's. How will New Bedford fare?

NEW BEDFORD — Opponents of Massachusetts ' recent approval of raising scoring requirements for Grade 10 students to pass the MCAS — and be able to receive a high school diploma — often point to devastating effects they believe the change will have in urban school districts like New Bedford. A quick look at the most recent MCAS data suggests they may have reason to worry.

Starting next school year, passing will require students to earn a scaled score of 486 on the English exam — an increase of 14 points over the current threshold — or 470 if a student is engaged in an educational proficiency plan, or EPP — an increase of 15 points; and 470 on science and technology/engineering (STE) tests — more than double the current threshold of 220 on "legacy" tests. (Otherwise, the STE requirement for students graduating this school year can be covered by having passed certain relevant courses as allowed by temporary pandemic rules.) The general score to pass math will remain the same at 486, but the alternate scoring requirement for those who complete an EPP will go up by one point to 470.

However, the changes approved by the Board of Secondary and Elementary Education also entail a second hike in MCAS passing marks set to affect graduating classes of 2031 — meaning those who begin 9th grade in 2027 and do not repeat a year — and those thereafter. At that point, passing score requirements — known as Competency Determinations, or CDs — for math and ELA MCAS tests are set to rise up to 500, for an increase of 18 more points, or 470 with completion of an EPP.

As shown by data posted online by the Massachusetts Department of Education on New Bedford Public Schools' 2021 MCAS results, Grade 10 students collectively scored an average of 482 in ELA, and 476.2 in math. That means in the latter case that most students didn't meet the current standard; and by next year's thresholds, the average New Bedford student wouldn't have passed either exam without an EPP.

At the most recent meeting of the New Bedford School Committee in August, Superintendent Thomas Anderson took time to address the MCAS changes which had just been approved earlier that day. "I've always believed that, yes, there's a level of accountability that we need to have. Is that the best way to do it? I think that it's not," he said.

"Our focus is to ensure students are prepared to be critical and analytical thinkers," Anderson wrote in an email to The Standard-Times . "Regardless of the increase for passing scores, we work to ensure our students are engaging in high quality curriculum in all subjects. This will equip them with knowledge to perform well on any assessment."

Why did DESE want to change MCAS rules, and where did the changes for the class of 2031 come in?

When it comes to Board of Elementary and Secondary Education members' reasoning for the changes, state education officials have mostly suggested it has to do with the educational outcomes of students who fell close to the passing thresholds in their MCAS scores.

In an August 2022 memorandum to the board, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley wrote — under the subheader "Rationale for and Summary of Proposed Amendments" — that "ongoing analyses produced by Educational Opportunity in Massachusetts (a research-practice partnership between Brown and Harvard Universities and DESE) ... showed that MCAS scores predict later outcomes in education and earnings and that a high percentage of students who score at or near the 220-equivalent on the high school MCAS tests are not well prepared for postsecondary success."

An April 19 memorandum referencing the same research cites, "only 11% [of] students in the class of 2011 who scored at the current passing standard in mathematics went on to enroll in a four-year college in Massachusetts, and only 5% graduated from a four-year college within seven years." In discussion leading up to their Aug. 15 approval of the changes, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education staff and board members who supported the motion also spoke to a broadening of the reach of EPPs and a boost in their effectiveness that they believe should come as result of the updates.

A document available on the Department of Education website notes public feedback collected between April 26 and June 3 included emails from the Massachusetts High Technology Council, Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, and Education Reform Now Advocacy. "All three organizations stated that the standard should be further pushed to a passing score of 500 for the class of 2030 and beyond, so that students must be in the Meeting Expectations category in order to earn a diploma," the document cites. "Two of the organizations also stated that the EPP process should be strengthened and/or eliminated, to reduce the likelihood of a student graduating without being college- and career-ready."

In a proposal summary included in Riley's April 19 memorandum, no mention appears of the second raising of the scaled passing score threshold to 500 points. Another memorandum dated Aug. 8, from Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member Martin West to his fellow board members, shows that it became part of the proposal by an amendment submitted by West.

Formally submitted feedback mostly opposed

If the comments received by state education officials is any indication, public opinion remains largely unswayed when it comes to supporting the changes, with submissions from the three aforementioned organizations and one individual making up only four correspondences expressing support out of a total 229 collected. The remaining 225 were opposed to the changes, according to the DESE's summary of public comments submitted between April 26 and June 3.

Among those opposed, some of the common reasoning provided in the submitted comments include outlooks that the changes would "most negatively impact the most vulnerable student populations (English language learners, students with disabilities, low-income students, and students of racial and ethnic minorities)," "It would incentivize test preparation in classrooms at the expense of meaningful instruction and support," and "It would increase students' stress and anxiety levels."

A letter dated June 21 and signed by 129 state legislators — including 10 from Bristol County — also reflects all those points in some form. "Raising MCAS passing scores is likely to intensify, not reverse, negative consequences of 24 years of the high-stakes MCAS," the letter states. "If the state’s goal is racial and social equity, this is the wrong way to go."

Teachers union speaks out

"I can know with certainty in advance which communities will score very high and which will score lower," said Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page, noting economic status and race as factors with known correlations to MCAS scores. "What it is going to lead to in a place like New Bedford is more students who do not get to graduate with a diploma, and more students who then drop out and affect their life choices in many ways.

"Over the past decade, over 50,000 students have not graduated and only got a certificate [as result of failing the MCAS]."

While federal law requires all states to implement some form of standardized testing, Page noted it is not required to be a determining factor in whether students receive a diploma. "If you remove the high-stakes element, maybe it would shrink to an appropriate size as just one element of assessment where no one has to change their curriculum to focus on the test," Page said.

According to New Bedford resident, community activist and longtime educator Ricardo Rosa — who currently serves as director of the Center for Educational Policy and Practice for the MTA — Massachusetts is one of only 11 states that use standardized testing as a high school graduation requirement.

"I think the implications for a place like New Bedford are severe," Rosa said of the coming MCAS changes. "This is really a metric that measures what we already know, which is that people who don't have as many resources are not going to do as well as people who do. It's a measure of wealth and poverty.

"In a time when we should be focusing on students' mental health and wellness, it's absurd for us to be focusing on this right now."

When it comes to the reasoning provided for the changes, Rosa said he questions the educational validity of the research cited by officials in support of the move.

"The economists, they crunch numbers but they don't have a really solid understanding of the work of educators or what goes on inside schools," Rosa said. "The connection to future earnings, it's a flawed argument. Correlation does not prove causation.

"And you could use a whole host of other arguments: Why didn't [Riley] go after grade point average in high school and its connection with future earnings? Why not go after whether or not a child has access to algebra in middle school and its connection to future earnings? And the reason why he went after test scores is because it helps elevate the testing industry. This is a billion-dollar game."

According to a spokesperson for the DESE responding to The Standard-Times via email, the state's FY22 contract with Cognia — the company that produced the current MCAS tests — is valued at $31.5 million, with an additional $70,000 contract between the state and the Center for Assessment.

Westport schools hope revamped ELA focus pays off

In a number of respects — such as size and diversity of the student population — Westport Community Schools is one of the starkest contrasts to New Bedford among SouthCoast area districts. However, Westport Community Schools Superintendent Thomas Aubin's views on the new MCAS changes don't deviate far from those advocating for Westport's urban counterparts.

"All of these initiatives, in the guise of trying to improve education, invariably are going to create a winner and loser environment for schools," Aubin said. "What we would like is an assessment that measures where a student is and where they’ve gone in the time that they’ve been here. ... I just don't know if this is the mechanism that does it."

Aubin noted that a strong focus on reading and writing, supported by the district's investment in a new ELA curriculum "based on science relative to the psychology of learning" should go a long way in helping Westport students be prepared to perform at their best on the MCAS.

"The open-ended questions tend to be the ones that either help or hurt our students," Aubin said.

The latest available MCAS results indicate Westport Community Schools would have met next year's heightened passing score requirements of 485 with relative ease based on the district's 2021 scores. According to that data, the average Westport 10th grader surpassed the upcoming threshold in math by 28.4 points, and ELA by 14.5 points. However, Westport's average score of 499.5 in Grade 10 ELA falls just shy of the 500-point passing mark set to go in effect starting with the class of 2031.

COMPARING NEW BEDFORD AND WESTPORT: A CASE STUDY

New Bedford 2021 MCAS results in Grade 10 ELA

Average score: 482 (based on 654 students)

♦ "Exceeding Expectations" & "Meeting Expectations" (500-560 points)

All students: 24% (compared to state average of 64%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (112 students): 3%

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (443 students): 20%

"Black" subgroup (83 students): 25%

"Latino" subgroup (260 students): 15%

♦ "Partially Meeting Expectations" (470-499 points)

All students: 41% (state average: 27%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (112 students): 35%

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (443 students): 41%

"Black" subgroup (83 students): 47%

"Latino" subgroup (260 students): 38%

♦ "Not Meeting Expectations" (440-469 points)

All students: 35% (State average: 9%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (112 students): 61%

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (443 students): 39%

"Black" subgroup (83 students): 28%

"Latino" subgroup (260 students): 47%

Westport 2021 MCAS results in Grade 10 ELA

Average score: 513.6 (based on 67 students)

♦ "Exceeding Expectations" & "Meeting Expectations" (500-560 points)

All students: 75% (state average: 64%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (nine students): 26%

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (17 students): 41%

"Black" subgroup: Subgroup n ot listed

"Latino" subgroup (two students): Percentage not provided

♦ "Partially Meeting Expectations" (470-499 points)

All students: 21% (state average: 27%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (9 students): Percentage not provided

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (17 students): 76%

"Black" subgroup: Subgroup not listed

"Latino" subgroup (two students): Percentage not provided

♦ "Not Meeting Expectations" (440-469 points)

All students: 4% (state average: 9%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (9 students): Percentage not provided

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (17 students): 39%

"Black" subgroup: Subgroup not listed

"Latino" subgroup (two students): Percentage not provided

New Bedford 2021 MCAS results in Grade 10 Math

Average score: 476.2 (based on 639 students)

♦ "Exceeding Expectations" & "Meeting Expectations" (500-560 points)

All students: 13% (state average: 52%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (109 students): 1%

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (433 students): 10%

"Black" subgroup (83 students): 14%

"Latino" subgroup (258 students): 6%

♦ "Partially Meeting Expectations" (470-499 points)

All students: 27% (state average: 36%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (109 students): 27%

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (433 students): 44%

"Black" subgroup (81 students): 58%

"Latino" subgroup (258 students): 45%

♦ "Not Meeting Expectations" (440-469 points)

All students: 41% (state average: 12%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (109 students): 72%

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (433 students): 46%

"Black" subgroup (81 students): 28%

"Latino" subgroup (258 students): 50%

Westport 2021 MCAS results in Grade 10 Math

Average score: 499.5 (based on 67 students)

♦ "Exceeding Expectations" & "Meeting Expectations" (500-560 points)

All students: 75% (state average: 52%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (nine students): Percentage not provided

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (17 students): 47%

"Black" subgroup: Subgroup n ot listed

"Latino" subgroup (two students): Percentage not provided

♦ "Partially Meeting Expectations" (470-499 points)

All students: 21% (State average: 27%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (9 students): Percentage not provided

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (17 students): 41%

"Black" subgroup: Subgroup not listed

"Latino" subgroup (two students): Percentage not provided

♦ "Not Meeting Expectations" (440-469 points)

All students: 4% (State average: 9%)

"Disabilities" subgroup (9 students): Percentage not provided

"Economically disadvantaged" subgroup (17 students): 39%

"Black" subgroup: Subgroup not listed

"Latino" subgroup (two students): Percentage not provided

*Note: "Exceeding Expectations" and "Meeting Expectations," as defined by DESE, are two distinct scoring categories with their own respective scoring ranges (see below.) The two categories and their data have been combined in this report.

For more information on MCAS, including complete results for all Massachusetts school districts, visit profiles.doe.mass.edu .

GETTING TO THE POINTS

According to information available online from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the 2021 ELA MCAS test included three types of questions, each with their own point values: "Multiple choice" (worth one point each), "open response" (four points each), and one "composition" (worth 20 points.)

According to DESE's math MCAS scoring guide, the math test (current passing score: 485) features four-part questions worth up to four points each (one point per part.)

Compared to current thresholds in ELA and math, the 500-point threshold for both subjects set to affect graduating classes of 2031 and later will raise the ELA scoring requirement by 30 points, and math by 15.

Scoring categories are labeled by DESE as follows: "Exceeding Expectations": 530-560 points; "Meeting Expectations": 500-529 points; "Partially Meeting Expectations": 470-499 points ; and "Not Meeting Expectations": 440-469.

WHAT IS AN EDUCATIONAL PROFICIENCY PLAN (EPP)?

According to information available from DESE, an EPP — which can serve as an alternative means for students to earn their diploma even if they did not meet passing MCAS scoring thresholds in Grade 10 — entails "at a minimum":

a review of the student's strengths and weaknesses, based on MCAS and other assessment results, coursework, grades, and teacher input;

the courses that the student will be required to take and successfully complete in grades 11 and 12;

and a description of the assessments that the school will administer on a regular basis to determine whether the student is moving toward proficiency.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 2031 grads face even higher MCAS targets than next year's. How will New Bedford fare?