ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Floatation therapy rises to new levels at Levity

Water and Epsom salt are the key to sensory deprivation, according to Jason and Lindsey Krauss, the owners of Levity Wellness Center near the UA. “We specialize in sensory deprivation saltwater tank floatation therapy,” Lindsey said. “We are a small yet adorable local business that does wonderful things for the community, and we are thanked by our guests every day that we are here.”
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Reid Park Reimagined: Take Survey Two Now!

The Gene C. Reid Park planning team needs your help to reimagine the future of Reid Park. Survey Two for the Reid Park planning process is now live here (bit.ly/reidparkreimagined). View the three park concept alternatives, and take a feedback survey. The survey will close on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euthanasia#Dog#Foster Homes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pima Animal Care Center#Pacc
KGUN 9

One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

A long list of local spots that offer student discounts

We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

CarePartners Senior Living Buys Site in Oro Valley for $3.85 Million

Oro Valley, Arizona -- An affiliate of CarePartners Senior Living, Oro Valley ALC LLC c/o William Moore,manager, purchased an 8.03 acre development site at 12380 N Vistoso Park Road for $3.85 million ($11 PSF) in Innovation Park, from Venture West affiliate VWI/Vistoso Development, Inc. c/o Neil Simon, manager. CarePartners plans...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
The Associated Press

Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona

Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy