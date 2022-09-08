Read full article on original website
SARA and ADOT rescue 4 dehydrated hikers
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) and the Pima County Sheriff's Department rescued four hikers.
Tucson hiker attacked by bees speaks out
A Tucson hiker was airlifted off of Pontatoc trail on Monday after being stung by bees. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced nausea, dizziness and pain.
Tucson's food trucks create first ever Arizona Food Truck Association
Most food truck owners will tell you: their heart and soul go into the food, and on the side, their livelihood.
KOLD-TV
Veterinary students getting hands-on experience through a new program at the Arizona Humane Society
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a veterinarian shortage continues across our state, veterinary students are getting a brand new opportunity to work in Arizona animal shelters. It’s a hands-on experience that will hopefully prepare them for the reality of the field. Arizona’s Family shadowed two University of Arizona students...
MUSD Early Learning and Resource Center vandalized
Vandals broke multiple windows and caused other significant damage to the Marana Unified School District Early Learning and Resource center on Oldfather Road on Monday, Sept. 5, according to PCSD.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Floatation therapy rises to new levels at Levity
Water and Epsom salt are the key to sensory deprivation, according to Jason and Lindsey Krauss, the owners of Levity Wellness Center near the UA. “We specialize in sensory deprivation saltwater tank floatation therapy,” Lindsey said. “We are a small yet adorable local business that does wonderful things for the community, and we are thanked by our guests every day that we are here.”
SignalsAZ
Reid Park Reimagined: Take Survey Two Now!
The Gene C. Reid Park planning team needs your help to reimagine the future of Reid Park. Survey Two for the Reid Park planning process is now live here (bit.ly/reidparkreimagined). View the three park concept alternatives, and take a feedback survey. The survey will close on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips
Local animal experts and hikers give advice on how to stay safe from wildlife in your backyard and on the trails.
KGUN 9
One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
Crime near Royal Palms apartments has neighbors frustrated, fearful
Neighbors are sounding the alarm at Royal Palms Apartment Complex near Speedway and Craycroft, after seeing frequent drug use and concerning shootings on and near the property.
thisistucson.com
A long list of local spots that offer student discounts
We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
New development set for Vail near Las Plazas
A local company recently bought 43 acres of land near Old Vail Road for industrial development such as a distribution center.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
realestatedaily-news.com
CarePartners Senior Living Buys Site in Oro Valley for $3.85 Million
Oro Valley, Arizona -- An affiliate of CarePartners Senior Living, Oro Valley ALC LLC c/o William Moore,manager, purchased an 8.03 acre development site at 12380 N Vistoso Park Road for $3.85 million ($11 PSF) in Innovation Park, from Venture West affiliate VWI/Vistoso Development, Inc. c/o Neil Simon, manager. CarePartners plans...
Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona
Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
PCSD: Missing, vulnerable 70-year-old woman found safe
According to the department, 70-year-old Nancy Prentice has been found safe. She had been missing since earlier in the week.
KOLD-TV
New Oro Valley business working to bring relief to community through stretching
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a long day at the office, getting exercise and taking time to move your body can be a bit of a stretch for some. Now weary workers looking to recover have a place to go for relief and increased mobility. Stretch Zone...
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
