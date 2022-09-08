ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

Every touch chance for big play for Oak Harbor's Hayward

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
 3 days ago

Jaqui Hayward is a touchdown waiting to happen.

The Oak Harbor junior averages 16.9 yards on 22 carries. He returned the opening kickoff of the season 85 yards for a score in a win over Fostoria.

He added a 91-yard scoring run in a setback to Genoa the next week. He had 156 yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries in a win over Rossford last week.

He scored from 57 and 41 yards out. He's had at least 100 yards on the ground on fewer than 10 carries in all three games.

"Go make a play," he said. "Go be the dude I am. It starts with the line. They believe in me calling the play and we execute. Without the line, I wouldn't be able to make big plays."

Surprising, considering how often he makes people miss on offense, he's a collision waiting to happen on defense. One you hear from far away and someone might not have a chance to avoid because they didn't see it coming or think it could get there like that.

"Football is a unique sport," Hayward said. "You can go hit someone on every play. It gets you fired up. In the moment, you're ready to go hit."

Oak Harbor's Jaqui Haywards likes his team's versatility on both sides of the ball

Hayden Buhro is a running back with wide receiver skills. He rushed for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass against Rossford, after catching two touchdowns and adding one on the ground against Genoa.

Buhro rushed for three scores against Fostoria.

"We have a lot of athletes on the team," Hayward said. "We're a versatile team on offense and defense. Buhro is a dog."

Hayward played snaps wide receiver for the first time against Rossford. He had four catches.

"It's all about the mental toughness," he said. "If I put my mind to it, I can do it."

Mike Lalonde stepped up with two touchdown passes against Genoa and one each against Fostoria and Rossford.

"I expected Mike to do that," Hayward said. "We worked out together in the summer. He plays baseball. He has that accuracy. We worked each other and coached each other up and I learned from him and he learned from me.

"He stepped up at quarterback and he's been successful."

He battled cramps in the three-point loss to the Comets, trying to play through discomfort from his body's betrayal. He helped the Rockets bounce back the next week.

Jaqui Hayward won't come off the field for Oak Harbor

"The game plan," he said of the secret to the win. "If we want to get to where we want to go, we have to focus and execute and play with more energy. The team that plays the hardest all four quarters wins. I wanted to be on the field [against Genoa].

"When you can't help, it's frustrating. My team is depending on me. It's rough."

Hayward's glad he transferred from Toledo St. Francis before last season.

"God has a plan for us," he said. "I don't know what that plan is. I want to make the best of it and do everything I can to be successful."

A young starter at quarterback last year, Hayward learned from the experience.

"I'm more of a playmaker," he said. "I'm more dedicated. I'm more disciplined. I see the field. I [visualize] if before I do it. That helps. Not to put pressure on myself. Focus on the small things. You can't focus on the stuff you can't control.

"Focus on the small stuff and get better one day at a time."

Oak Harbor won five games last year, suffering two setbacks by seven points or fewer.

"Make a run in the playoffs, we didn't make the playoffs last year," Hayward said of goals. "I didn't get any all-conference awards. Do all I can to get first-team SBC and have a great year."

Who knows what position Hayward will be playing? If he's touching the ball, he'll score a few touchdowns.

