State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio

The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

‘Cori Dyke is the franchise’ | Career-first tally secures win for Penn State women’s soccer over Liberty

In a tale of two halves, Penn State fought an ugly battle to ultimately come out victorious over Liberty. In the first frame, the Nittany Lions scored a quick tally and dominated for the first 15 minutes. By the end of the half, the blue and white left the field fighting for its life as the Lady Flames crawled their way back into the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s soccer to ‘recharge’ mentally, physically after most-recent victory against Liberty

Penn State, a national powerhouse ranked as the 11th best team in college soccer, certainly does a lot of winning. According to coach Erica Dambach, her team’s success doesn’t come on Jeffrey Field — nor in any other park for that matter. The victories are built in the locker room and in the players’ bonds with themselves and each other.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Why Penn State men’s basketball’s 2022 recruiting class is the best in program history | Opinion

When Micah Shrewsberry acquired the head coaching position at Penn State in March 2021, the Nittany Lion faithful were immediately intrigued by the hire. Bringing in a guy who had coached big-time NBA players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving, while also being the lead assistant for one of the most historic national championship runner-ups in the Butler Bulldogs, was a significant move in the right direction for the program.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
