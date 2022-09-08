Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio
The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer looks to return to winning ways in upcoming games against Lehigh, Wisconsin
Penn State is looking to get back into the win column with two tough matches this week. The Nittany Lions are coming off a high-intensity game, which resulted in a 2-1 loss to Princeton. Up next for the blue and white is another match at Jeffrey Field against a winless...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 22 in AP Poll for 1st top-25 appearance of 2022
With a wave of chaos in the top 25, Penn State cracked the AP Poll for the first time this season. The Nittany Lions ranked in at No. 22 after beating the Ohio 46-10 Saturday afternoon to advance to 2-0 in 2022. The blue and white is the fourth Big...
Digital Collegian
Running back Nick Singleton and Penn State football run over Ohio to start 2-0
Penn State’s true freshman running back Nick Singleton lined up to quarterback Sean Clifford’s left on their own 30-yard-line. He took the hand off and bounced it to the outside. Singleton got the edge and broke into the secondary with a blitz of speed. At the Penn State...
Digital Collegian
8th-ranked Penn State field hockey beats Delaware on road, gathers 3rd straight win
Penn State started out Sunday's game against Delaware strong following a big win over Saint Joseph’s, but almost lost it in the second half. Led by a notable, dominant performance by senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, the Nittany Lions took down the Blue Hens 4-2 on the road. Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State football's performance in its home win over Ohio
Following a hard-nosed victory at Purdue last week, Penn State returned to Happy Valley for its home-opener against Ohio. A strong first half preceded an equally strong second, as the Nittany Lions knocked off the Bobcats 46-10. With dominant showings on both sides of the ball, here are some game...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football puts on major display of depth, young talent in blowout win over Ohio
Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio was the epitome of the word “depth.”. James Franklin raved about the difference in Penn State’s 2022 depth compared to that of the 2021 Nittany Lions, and it showed for the second week in a row. Twenty-four players recorded a tackle, 17 players caught a pass, eight players attempted at least one rush and three quarterbacks threw a pass.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin, Sean Clifford see importance of playing Drew Allar in Penn State football’s win over Ohio
Penn State took care of business against Ohio on Saturday, 46-10, and the game largely went how everyone expected it to. And, especially pleasing to the Nittany Lion faithful, Drew Allar and Nick Singleton stole the show. Sean Clifford started the second half and led one drive that ended on...
Digital Collegian
Our thoughts on Penn State’s Purdue performance and expectations for Ohio home opener | The 1-0 Podcast
In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph take time to review Penn State’s performance at Purdue, as well as provide expectations for the home opener against Ohio. Engle explains that what stood out most to him in the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Cornerback Zion Tracy announces commitment to Penn State football
Penn State cornerback coach Terry Smith just got another player to coach in the class of 2023, a nice bow on top of a win over Ohio on Saturday. Three-star corner Zion Tracy announced he is committing to the Nittany Lions late Saturday night. The Glen Head, New York, native...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State defeats Ohio 46-10 with great contributions from young players
Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle provide a quick recap of Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio. Ralph and Engle talk more about young players’ contributions to the team this game and what the Nittany Lions performance today could mean for them for the remainder of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball takes down No. 18 Oregon in Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge
Penn State took the court on Friday with a clear mission: conquering its first ranked win of the season. After finding success against No. 11 Stanford, the Nittany Lions kept momentum to defeat No. 18 Oregon in a 3-2 rollercoaster. Penn State’s win against the Duck’s gave the blue and...
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | Much-improved Ohio offense in store for Penn State football’s home opener
A Big Ten road matchup is always a difficult way to begin a season, but Penn State prevailed in West Lafayette, Indiana, narrowly defeating Purdue. In Week 2, the Nittany Lions should have more breathing room in their home opener against Ohio. Despite a 3-9 season in 2021, the Bobcats...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer faces ' overly aggressive play' in close home loss to familiar foe
Penn State’s season took quite the aggressive turn during its latest match. Jeff Cook’s squad broke its winning streak Friday, falling to Princeton 2-1 at Jeffrey Field. Although there were no red cards given out during the match, there sure were a lot of fouls. Both the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
‘Cori Dyke is the franchise’ | Career-first tally secures win for Penn State women’s soccer over Liberty
In a tale of two halves, Penn State fought an ugly battle to ultimately come out victorious over Liberty. In the first frame, the Nittany Lions scored a quick tally and dominated for the first 15 minutes. By the end of the half, the blue and white left the field fighting for its life as the Lady Flames crawled their way back into the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball picks up first ranked win of the year, improves to 7-0
The five-game losing streak against Stanford is finally over. It was a Friday night fight for Penn State, and they took it to Stanford all game long with dominant play at the net as well as capitalizing on the Cardinal’s unforced errors. Going up against their first ranked opponent...
Digital Collegian
Why Penn State men’s basketball’s 2022 recruiting class is the best in program history | Opinion
When Micah Shrewsberry acquired the head coaching position at Penn State in March 2021, the Nittany Lion faithful were immediately intrigued by the hire. Bringing in a guy who had coached big-time NBA players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving, while also being the lead assistant for one of the most historic national championship runner-ups in the Butler Bulldogs, was a significant move in the right direction for the program.
Digital Collegian
No. 8 Penn State field hockey beats No. 12 Saint Joseph's in close game in Philadelphia
In a battle of two of the top teams in the nation, Friday’s match lived up to the hype. Penn State traveled to Philadelphia to square off with Saint Joseph’s and walked away with a close win, securing the 2-1 victory. The Hawks started the scoring after a...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | How Penn State women’s hockey forwards project heading into 2022-23
As Penn State prepares for its first match of the season set for Sept. 22, there is much to be excited about after a school-record 18 wins in 2021-22. The Nittany Lions are coming off of an 18-10-5 season in which several underclassmen saw meaningful playing time on the ice.
Digital Collegian
Penn State community ‘[comes] together as Americans’ during 9/11 commemoration events
On Thursday, nearly 3,000 flags rested on Old Main lawn to commemorate those who died during 9/11 — 10 flags were placed at the front to recognize the Penn State alumni who died during the incident. The Penn State College Republicans held two events to memorialize those who died...
