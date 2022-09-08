ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Primark owner AB Foods set for profit fall next year amid cost-of-living crunch

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWUCc_0hmeqXgr00
Financial News

Primark owner Associated British Foods (AB Foods) has warned that profits are set to fall next year amid soaring costs at the value fashion brand and pressure on customer budgets.

The consumer group told investors on Thursday morning that it expects profit margins in the Primark business to decline in the face of “volatile” energy costs and weakness in the pound.

Earlier this year, the group lifted some prices at Primark but said it will hold off from further increases as shoppers see their spending power impacted by rising energy bills.

In a statement, the company said: “Against this current volatile backdrop and a context of likely much reduced disposable consumer income, we have decided not to implement further price increases next year beyond those already actioned and planned.

“We believe this decision is in the best interests of Primark and supports our core proposition of everyday affordability and price leadership.”

Nevertheless, Primark expects sales to increase on the back of its continued store expansion plan and planned price increases for its autumn/winter ranges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8cju_0hmeqXgr00
AB Foods also owns grocery brands including Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s (Alamy/PA)

It came as AB Foods said Primark sales are expected to increase by 40% to £7.7 billion for the latest financial year, which is set to complete on September 17.

The firm said it has seen strong sales in the UK amid the continued recovery of high streets following the impact of pandemic restrictions.

However, it also highlighted that Primark sales were “weaker than expected” in continental Europe over the current quarter.

Meanwhile, the company’s food business is expected to post higher profits next year following price increases.

The group said the grocery operation – which owns brands including Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s – delivered sales growth over the latest quarter compared with the previous year, as price increases were used to offset major cost inflation.

AB Foods’ Allied Bakeries business, which makes Kingsmill bread, reported higher sales but also increased losses due to “significantly higher costs for wheat, energy and distribution”.

Elsewhere, sales of Twinings saw “a return to more normal levels of demand” after they were boosted by shoppers spending more time at home during the pandemic.

AB Foods said the group expects to see a “significant increase” in adjusted operating profit over the year to September 17, as it held firm on previous guidance.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
U.K.
newschain

Scene of quiet dignity at Balmoral as Queen’s coffin lies at rest in Ballroom

The late Queen currently lies in an oak coffin in a “scene of quiet dignity” in the Ballroom of Balmoral Castle. Draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it has remained at rest to allow loyal Balmoral estate workers, who devoted years of service to the monarch, to pay their last respects.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Primark#Cost Of Living#Wheat#Continental Europe#Financial Year#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ab Foods#Associated British Foods
newschain

Duke of Edinburgh rejected Prince Consort offer

Camilla is known so far as Queen Consort, but the Duke of Edinburgh rejected the offer of becoming Prince Consort in the early years of Elizabeth II’s reign. Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021, after being married to the Queen for more than 73 years.
U.K.
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen’s funeral date, day off school and other London Bridge plans confirmed

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19 at 11am, the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk has announced. Schools will close on the day of the funeral – giving thousands of youngsters the chance to watch the televised service and pay their respects, Government sources revealed.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
newschain

Charles to lead royal family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

King Charles III will lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects. The Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her...
U.K.
newschain

Ukraine ‘breaks through front line in east and nears key town’

Western defence officials and analysts have said they believe Ukraine has punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines. The British Ministry of Defence (MoD), in an online briefing, said it...
POLITICS
newschain

King Charles receives condolences and kisses from crowd at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III received the heartfelt condolences and kisses from the public when he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as the nation’s new monarch. Charles and the Queen travelled to the head of state’s official residence from Balmoral to view floral tributes left in memory of his mother, and to thank the crowds for offering their sympathy.
U.K.
newschain

Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces were making “a good decision” in fleeing a counter-offensive by his country that has made significant gains in the east and south. Mr Zelensky’s comments, in a video released by his office, came hours after Moscow said it was pulling...
POLITICS
newschain

Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI

A federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former US president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration. US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks...
POTUS
newschain

King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners

The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said. Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday. The...
U.K.
newschain

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
U.K.
newschain

Rosemary for remembrance and Queen’s corgi vase feature in King’s address

Touching tributes to the Queen – from a vase decorated with corgis to rosemary for remembrance – featured in the King’s historic address to the nation. Charles was sat at an antique polished desk in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, one of the grand state rooms, where the Queen would sometimes film her Christmas broadcasts.
ANIMALS
newschain

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge. But the announcement came late in the day...
U.K.
newschain

Period of royal mourning begins for nation’s ‘rock’ the Queen

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has said a period of “Royal Mourning” for the Queen will be observed from now until seven days after her funeral. Charles is due to return to London later on Friday from Balmoral with the Queen as the first full day of his reign begins.
U.K.
newschain

Grief-stricken King begins journey to London as duty calls for new monarch

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has begun his poignant journey from Balmoral to London, following the death of his mother the Queen. The grief-stricken King was glimpsed for the first time since his accession to the throne as he departed Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate, by car at around 11.15am on Friday.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy