Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 22 in AP Poll for 1st top-25 appearance of 2022
With a wave of chaos in the top 25, Penn State cracked the AP Poll for the first time this season. The Nittany Lions ranked in at No. 22 after beating the Ohio 46-10 Saturday afternoon to advance to 2-0 in 2022. The blue and white is the fourth Big...
Digital Collegian
Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio
The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
Digital Collegian
8th-ranked Penn State field hockey beats Delaware on road, gathers 3rd straight win
Penn State started out Sunday's game against Delaware strong following a big win over Saint Joseph’s, but almost lost it in the second half. Led by a notable, dominant performance by senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, the Nittany Lions took down the Blue Hens 4-2 on the road. Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer aims to keep maintaining mental health at forefront for student-athletes
Each year, hundreds of thousands of student-athletes begin training months ahead of their scheduled season-openers, whether that be with their team or individually. Grueling offseason workouts turn into high-intensity preseason practice all before the regular season starts with practice and games throughout each week. In between all of this, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer looks to return to winning ways in upcoming games against Lehigh, Wisconsin
Penn State is looking to get back into the win column with two tough matches this week. The Nittany Lions are coming off a high-intensity game, which resulted in a 2-1 loss to Princeton. Up next for the blue and white is another match at Jeffrey Field against a winless...
Digital Collegian
Cornerback Zion Tracy announces commitment to Penn State football
Penn State cornerback coach Terry Smith just got another player to coach in the class of 2023, a nice bow on top of a win over Ohio on Saturday. Three-star corner Zion Tracy announced he is committing to the Nittany Lions late Saturday night. The Glen Head, New York, native...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin, Sean Clifford see importance of playing Drew Allar in Penn State football’s win over Ohio
Penn State took care of business against Ohio on Saturday, 46-10, and the game largely went how everyone expected it to. And, especially pleasing to the Nittany Lion faithful, Drew Allar and Nick Singleton stole the show. Sean Clifford started the second half and led one drive that ended on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State community ‘[comes] together as Americans’ during 9/11 commemoration events
On Thursday, nearly 3,000 flags rested on Old Main lawn to commemorate those who died during 9/11 — 10 flags were placed at the front to recognize the Penn State alumni who died during the incident. The Penn State College Republicans held two events to memorialize those who died...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State football puts on major display of depth, young talent in blowout win over Ohio
Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio was the epitome of the word “depth.”. James Franklin raved about the difference in Penn State’s 2022 depth compared to that of the 2021 Nittany Lions, and it showed for the second week in a row. Twenty-four players recorded a tackle, 17 players caught a pass, eight players attempted at least one rush and three quarterbacks threw a pass.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer to ‘recharge’ mentally, physically after most-recent victory against Liberty
Penn State, a national powerhouse ranked as the 11th best team in college soccer, certainly does a lot of winning. According to coach Erica Dambach, her team’s success doesn’t come on Jeffrey Field — nor in any other park for that matter. The victories are built in the locker room and in the players’ bonds with themselves and each other.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State defeats Ohio 46-10 with great contributions from young players
Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle provide a quick recap of Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio. Ralph and Engle talk more about young players’ contributions to the team this game and what the Nittany Lions performance today could mean for them for the remainder of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive line working through kinks, including getting Adisa Isaac fully healthy
Getting to the quarterback is no easy feat against Purdue, which is known for getting the ball out early and often. Because of this, Penn State finished with just two sacks in Week 1 — both by defensive backs. On Saturday, the Nittany Lions tallied just one sack, also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Position preview | How Penn State women’s hockey forwards project heading into 2022-23
As Penn State prepares for its first match of the season set for Sept. 22, there is much to be excited about after a school-record 18 wins in 2021-22. The Nittany Lions are coming off of an 18-10-5 season in which several underclassmen saw meaningful playing time on the ice.
Digital Collegian
‘Cori Dyke is the franchise’ | Career-first tally secures win for Penn State women’s soccer over Liberty
In a tale of two halves, Penn State fought an ugly battle to ultimately come out victorious over Liberty. In the first frame, the Nittany Lions scored a quick tally and dominated for the first 15 minutes. By the end of the half, the blue and white left the field fighting for its life as the Lady Flames crawled their way back into the game.
Digital Collegian
Our thoughts on Penn State’s Purdue performance and expectations for Ohio home opener | The 1-0 Podcast
In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph take time to review Penn State’s performance at Purdue, as well as provide expectations for the home opener against Ohio. Engle explains that what stood out most to him in the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer faces ' overly aggressive play' in close home loss to familiar foe
Penn State’s season took quite the aggressive turn during its latest match. Jeff Cook’s squad broke its winning streak Friday, falling to Princeton 2-1 at Jeffrey Field. Although there were no red cards given out during the match, there sure were a lot of fouls. Both the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball picks up first ranked win of the year, improves to 7-0
The five-game losing streak against Stanford is finally over. It was a Friday night fight for Penn State, and they took it to Stanford all game long with dominant play at the net as well as capitalizing on the Cardinal’s unforced errors. Going up against their first ranked opponent...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer picks up second loss of season in physical match against Princeton
In what has seemed to become a trend for this year’s Penn State squad, it was another aggressive match on Friday night. Unable to avenge last season’s loss, the Nittany Lions lost to Princeton for a second straight year, this time by a score of 2-1. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | Much-improved Ohio offense in store for Penn State football’s home opener
A Big Ten road matchup is always a difficult way to begin a season, but Penn State prevailed in West Lafayette, Indiana, narrowly defeating Purdue. In Week 2, the Nittany Lions should have more breathing room in their home opener against Ohio. Despite a 3-9 season in 2021, the Bobcats...
Digital Collegian
Why Penn State men’s basketball’s 2022 recruiting class is the best in program history | Opinion
When Micah Shrewsberry acquired the head coaching position at Penn State in March 2021, the Nittany Lion faithful were immediately intrigued by the hire. Bringing in a guy who had coached big-time NBA players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving, while also being the lead assistant for one of the most historic national championship runner-ups in the Butler Bulldogs, was a significant move in the right direction for the program.
Comments / 0