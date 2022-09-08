Read full article on original website
Dispatches from the deck: What led to the decision to spend half of every day outside
A Penn State professor has a goal leading up to her 70th birthday: 70 days of spending 50% of each day outdoors.
local21news.com
Penn State announces special meeting on alcohol sales at sports events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Penn State’s Board of Trustees published a notice in the Centre Daily Times on Friday informing the public that a special meeting will be held regarding the sale of alcohol at athletic events. According to the notice, the Committee on Legal and Compliance...
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats
Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
Digital Collegian
Penn State community ‘[comes] together as Americans’ during 9/11 commemoration events
On Thursday, nearly 3,000 flags rested on Old Main lawn to commemorate those who died during 9/11 — 10 flags were placed at the front to recognize the Penn State alumni who died during the incident. The Penn State College Republicans held two events to memorialize those who died...
Here’s what new foods are on the menu at Beaver Stadium during Penn State games
If tailgating at Penn State Football games isn’t enough to fill you up, plenty of food awaits inside Beaver Stadium, including several new additions. This season, fans can buy BBQ, loaded fries and Buffalo chicken sandwiches starting at the first home game at noon, Sept. 10 against Ohio.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 22 in AP Poll for 1st top-25 appearance of 2022
With a wave of chaos in the top 25, Penn State cracked the AP Poll for the first time this season. The Nittany Lions ranked in at No. 22 after beating the Ohio 46-10 Saturday afternoon to advance to 2-0 in 2022. The blue and white is the fourth Big...
WTAJ
From the Bull on Wall Street to Baking: How a DuBois Woman Changed her Life with a $10 Tart pan
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
Digital Collegian
Penn State College Republicans hold memorial service to honor lives of 9/11 victims, alumni
Penn State College Republicans organized a memorial service on Old Main lawn Friday to pay tribute to the those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Prior to the event, members of the organization placed an American flag for each 9/11 victim and additional flags for each of the 10 Penn State alumni who were killed in the attacks.
Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in State College, plus the latest on eligibility
Here’s what to know about the new COVID-19 boosters and who can receive them. Plus, where to schedule a shot in State College and across central Pennsylvania.
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 9, 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Police said pizza delivery driver allegedly took bigger slice of the pie
Lock Haven, Pa. — An employee at Pizza City in Lock Haven reported more than 20 altered receipts to investigators after he discovered incorrect tip payouts. Pizza City Delivery driver Travis Scott Condo, 40, was the only person paid out by the receipts, according to Detective Richard Simpson. An investigation into the allegations revealed Condo had allegedly altered 24 receipts to increase his payout. In some instances, Condo received a...
Jordan Hill on toughest loss in Penn State history to Ohio in 2012
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been 10 years since the last time Penn State played Ohio. In 2012, the Nittany Lions hosted the Bobcats to open the season following the Jerry Sandusky scandal and sanctions from the NCAA. Steelton native Jordan Hill says the 24-14 loss was the toughest in school history. “That game […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer looks to return to winning ways in upcoming games against Lehigh, Wisconsin
Penn State is looking to get back into the win column with two tough matches this week. The Nittany Lions are coming off a high-intensity game, which resulted in a 2-1 loss to Princeton. Up next for the blue and white is another match at Jeffrey Field against a winless...
Cambria Co. Arts and Heritage Festival this weekend
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Anyone who wants a history lesson this weekend is encouraged to attend the Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg. The festival will start at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring various honor guards, reenactors, and a gun salute. From there, folks can branch out […]
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State defeats Ohio 46-10 with great contributions from young players
Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle provide a quick recap of Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio. Ralph and Engle talk more about young players’ contributions to the team this game and what the Nittany Lions performance today could mean for them for the remainder of the season.
Digital Collegian
8th-ranked Penn State field hockey beats Delaware on road, gathers 3rd straight win
Penn State started out Sunday's game against Delaware strong following a big win over Saint Joseph’s, but almost lost it in the second half. Led by a notable, dominant performance by senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, the Nittany Lions took down the Blue Hens 4-2 on the road. Penn State...
