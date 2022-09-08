ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats

Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Lifestyle
State College, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
State College, PA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cheese Pizza#Pizza Toppings#Pizzeria#Pizza Oven#Food Drink
WTAJ

From the Bull on Wall Street to Baking: How a DuBois Woman Changed her Life with a $10 Tart pan

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
DUBOIS, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State College Republicans hold memorial service to honor lives of 9/11 victims, alumni

Penn State College Republicans organized a memorial service on Old Main lawn Friday to pay tribute to the those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Prior to the event, members of the organization placed an American flag for each 9/11 victim and additional flags for each of the 10 Penn State alumni who were killed in the attacks.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 9, 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
ALTOONA, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Police said pizza delivery driver allegedly took bigger slice of the pie

Lock Haven, Pa. — An employee at Pizza City in Lock Haven reported more than 20 altered receipts to investigators after he discovered incorrect tip payouts. Pizza City Delivery driver Travis Scott Condo, 40, was the only person paid out by the receipts, according to Detective Richard Simpson. An investigation into the allegations revealed Condo had allegedly altered 24 receipts to increase his payout. In some instances, Condo received a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Cambria Co. Arts and Heritage Festival this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Anyone who wants a history lesson this weekend is encouraged to attend the Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg. The festival will start at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring various honor guards, reenactors, and a gun salute. From there, folks can branch out […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy