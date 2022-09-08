ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Collegian

Penn State football puts on major display of depth, young talent in blowout win over Ohio

Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio was the epitome of the word “depth.”. James Franklin raved about the difference in Penn State’s 2022 depth compared to that of the 2021 Nittany Lions, and it showed for the second week in a row. Twenty-four players recorded a tackle, 17 players caught a pass, eight players attempted at least one rush and three quarterbacks threw a pass.
Digital Collegian

‘Cori Dyke is the franchise’ | Career-first tally secures win for Penn State women’s soccer over Liberty

In a tale of two halves, Penn State fought an ugly battle to ultimately come out victorious over Liberty. In the first frame, the Nittany Lions scored a quick tally and dominated for the first 15 minutes. By the end of the half, the blue and white left the field fighting for its life as the Lady Flames crawled their way back into the game.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s soccer to ‘recharge’ mentally, physically after most-recent victory against Liberty

Penn State, a national powerhouse ranked as the 11th best team in college soccer, certainly does a lot of winning. According to coach Erica Dambach, her team’s success doesn’t come on Jeffrey Field — nor in any other park for that matter. The victories are built in the locker room and in the players’ bonds with themselves and each other.
Digital Collegian

Why Penn State men’s basketball’s 2022 recruiting class is the best in program history | Opinion

When Micah Shrewsberry acquired the head coaching position at Penn State in March 2021, the Nittany Lion faithful were immediately intrigued by the hire. Bringing in a guy who had coached big-time NBA players such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Kyrie Irving, while also being the lead assistant for one of the most historic national championship runner-ups in the Butler Bulldogs, was a significant move in the right direction for the program.
Digital Collegian

Penn State College Republicans hold memorial service to honor lives of 9/11 victims, alumni

Penn State College Republicans organized a memorial service on Old Main lawn Friday to pay tribute to the those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Prior to the event, members of the organization placed an American flag for each 9/11 victim and additional flags for each of the 10 Penn State alumni who were killed in the attacks.
