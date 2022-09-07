Read full article on original website
Virginia HS football week 3 scores & highlights
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Week 3 is upon us in Virginia, as we bring you four games from the Commonwealth! Paul VI at Flint Hill The battle of old cross town rivals. The Huskies scored the first touchdown of the game, however, it was all PVI from that point on. The Panthers defeats […]
High School Football: 3 of the most impressive running backs so far
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With high school football season entering its fourth week in Tennessee and third week in Virginia, several players are already standing out. A couple of weeks ago, we looked at quarterbacks to watch out for this season. Last week, we highlighted three teams who had better starts than expected. This […]
breezejmu.org
Meet the new Youngkin-appointed members of JMU’s Board of Visitors
On June 30, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) broke the streak. He announced nominees for the Board of Visitors (BoV) of universities across Virginia, including five new members for JMU. Governors cyclically appoint members to higher education boards, and with Virginia’s one-consecutive-term limit, this can shift education initiatives from year to year. As Youngkin is Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2014, this could shift education initiatives across the commonwealth, and the BoV itself.
Lazy Sunday leads to Virginia woman becoming $152k richer with lottery win
A normal, lazy Sunday at home led to a Virginia woman winning more than $152,000 after she decided to check her Virginia Lottery app.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 52 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 52 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
‘It still hasn’t sunk in!’ Amherst man wins $250,000 playing Virginia Lottery
According to Virginia Lottery's website, David Hudson of Amherst had just gotten home from work on Sunday, Aug. 4 when he checked his phone and realized he had won $250,000 from the previous night's Bank a Million drawing.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
fox5dc.com
Deadline looms as $258,000 winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Virginia
STAFFORD, Va. - Someone in Virginia may be on the verge of throwing away over a quarter of a million dollars. On Wednesday, Virginia Lottery officials announced that a Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot ticket worth $258,000 is still unclaimed. Officials said the ticket was sold by the Giant...
cbs19news
State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon
DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”
As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009-010-012-015-WVZ042>044-507-508-101200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 454 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Widespread rainfall,...
Rockin’ weekend ahead: Blue Ridge Rock Festival returns to Virginia International Raceway
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans from all over the country are coming together for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival (BRRF) at the Virginia International Raceway (VIR) this weekend. The campsite for the festival opened at seven Wednesday morning, and eager concertgoers have been pouring in since. The festival officially begins Thursday, […]
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
Appomattox supervisor on leaked Oath Keepers list says only contact with group was 2016 payment
The only elected official from Virginia who appeared on a leaked Oath Keepers list said he was sent "a life membership card" after making one payment to the organization in 2016 but that he has no connection with the far-right group.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
