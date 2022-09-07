ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Virginia HS football week 3 scores & highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Week 3 is upon us in Virginia, as we bring you four games from the Commonwealth! Paul VI at Flint Hill The battle of old cross town rivals. The Huskies scored the first touchdown of the game, however, it was all PVI from that point on. The Panthers defeats […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

High School Football: 3 of the most impressive running backs so far

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With high school football season entering its fourth week in Tennessee and third week in Virginia, several players are already standing out. A couple of weeks ago, we looked at quarterbacks to watch out for this season. Last week, we highlighted three teams who had better starts than expected. This […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
breezejmu.org

Meet the new Youngkin-appointed members of JMU’s Board of Visitors

On June 30, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) broke the streak. He announced nominees for the Board of Visitors (BoV) of universities across Virginia, including five new members for JMU. Governors cyclically appoint members to higher education boards, and with Virginia’s one-consecutive-term limit, this can shift education initiatives from year to year. As Youngkin is Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2014, this could shift education initiatives across the commonwealth, and the BoV itself.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Vhsl#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports
cbs19news

State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon

DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season “Open”

As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009-010-012-015-WVZ042>044-507-508-101200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 454 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Widespread rainfall,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy