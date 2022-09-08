Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Jurgen Klopp calls Napoli defeat the worst of his Liverpool career
Premier League confirms resumption with 7 of 10 scheduled games
Premier League has confirmed its resumption with seven of the scheduled ten games set to take place.
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing January exit; Messi delaying contract talks
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane & more.
Javier Tebas to report Premier League to UEFA over transfer spending
La Liga president Javier Tebas has again criticised Premier League clubs for their spending in the transfer market, revealing he is planning to file a report to UEFA.
N'Golo Kante eyeing new long-term Chelsea contract
N'Golo Kante wants a long-term commitment from Chelsea as part of negotiations over his future.
Neymar dubs Lionel Messi 'the best in history' and names his toughest opponent
Neymar has picked out Lionel Messi as the best player ever and Kyle Walker as his toughest opponent.
Cristian Romero reveals his Tottenham target for the season
Cristian Romero reveals his goals for the 2022/23 season.
Mathys Tel becomes Bayern Munich's youngest Bundesliga scorer
Mathys Tel became Bayern Munich's youngest Bundesliga scorer with his strike against VfB Stuttgart, aged 17 years and 136 days old.
Erik ten Hag puts Man Utd stars through wrong-footed training sessions
Manchester United players have reportedly not impressed Erik Ten Hag with the strength of their weaker foot - and he is doing something about it.
Roberto Firmino details Fabio Carvalho's impact at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has hailed the impact of Liverpool teammate Fabio Carvalho after his summer arrival from Fulham.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Jonathan Dos Santos moved to tears after historic first goal for Club America
Jonathan Dos Santos scored his first goal for Club America on Saturday, leading the Liga MX giants to a 2-1 win over Nexaca.
Graham Potter on Chelsea ownership, Stamford Bridge & managerial style
Graham Potter speaks to Chelsea media following his move to Stamford Bridge.
Manuel Akanji makes Man City vow as he targets starting spot
Manuel Akanji has warned his Man City teammates that he has not joined the Premier League champions to be a bit-part player.
Premier League clubs 'fearful' of further fixture postponements
Premier League clubs are worried that next weekend's round of fixtures could also be postponed after this weekend's matches were called off in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven in doubt over police shortage
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is in doubt over a police shortage.
European fixtures you should watch this weekend
With all English football suspended this weekend, here are the games around Europe you should watch instead
Brighton manager search: Steve Cooper & Kjetil Knutsen among top targets
Steve Cooper and Kjetil Knutsen are towards the top of Brighton's wish list in their search for a new manager.
