Marion, OH

Briefs: Motorists reminded of Popcorn Festival street closings

By Marion Star
 3 days ago
Festival and parade will prompt detours

The City of Marion is reminding motorists of detours in the downtown Marion area to accommodate activities for the Marion Popcorn Festival. Some of the streets may remain closed until early Sunday morning for festival cleanup. Detours during the festival include portions of Center Street, Church Street, Main Street, Prospect Street and Oak Street.

One street has been added to the list of those closed for Thursday's Popcorn Parade. South Greenwood Street between Center Street and Mount Vernon Avenue will close at approximately 5 p.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the parade.

Due to the various street closures for the parade, Marion Area Transit will be making final pick-ups at 2 p.m. with final drop offs scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Normal operating hours will resume on Friday.

Senior Stop at the Marion Popcorn Festival

Hosted by Marion Senior Center and Kingston Residence of Marion, the Senior Stop is located inside the R.H.A.M. building located within the festival grounds at 205 W. Center St. Senior citizens will receive complimentary bottled water and light snacks, along with free activities such as Bingo an casino games from noon - 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Doors at the Senior Stop open at 11 a.m. daily.

Pleasant Schools to hold public hearing

The Pleasant Local Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the new Pleasant Secondary School Theater, 1113 Owens Road West, Marion. The public hearing will solely address a proposal of the Board to change its levy withinthe 10-mill limitation to a maximum of 1.65 mills for permanent improvements of the school district.

Such proposal would commence in 2022 and be first effective in calendar year 2023. The change proposed by the Board may result in an increase in the amount of real property taxes levied by the Board.

Following the public hearing, the Board may pass a resolution implementing the proposal.

September is National Preparedness Month

COLUMBUS — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies. National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of being prepared for disasters and being resilient.

This year’s theme is, A Lasting Legacy. One way Ohioans can be prepared is by making an emergency plan, including preparing an emergency kit in advance. When making a plan, consider things like how you will receive emergency alerts and warnings, your household's shelter plan, an evacuation route, and your household communication plan.The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) encourages Ohioans to review safety plans, practice family evacuation routes and know how to contact each other during emergencies.

