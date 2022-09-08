Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
College Football News
James Madison vs Norfolk State Prediction, Game Preview
James Madison vs Norfolk State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA. Record: James Madison (1-0), Norfolk State (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Frank Cignetti Sr., former IUP, WVU Head Coach, Dies at 84
Frank Cignetti Sr., the former West Virginia and IUP head coach and the patriarch of the Cignetti football family, has died at the age of 84 this week, the James Madison University football program announced on Saturday. Cignetti’s son Curt Cigentti has been the head coach at JMU since 2019....
pagevalleynews.com
Panthers show positive signs despite 35-2 loss at Staunton
STAUNTON, Sept. 9 — Much like the season opener in Woodstock, Page County’s 35-2 loss at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Friday night was not quite as bad as the score might indicate. While the Panthers now stand at 1-2 early in the season, there were positives that the Panthers showed against the Storm that could give the teams remaining on their schedule something to think about.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt falls to Riverheads 35-21, one shy of VHSL record
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt had their 52-game-win streak broken Friday night by Riverheads, falling 35-21. A win would have given Lord Botetourt the record for the longest string of wins in VHSL history.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
fredericksburg.today
UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List
Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 3: Waynesboro vs. Fort Defiance
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro and Fort Defiance meet in a Shenandoah District matchup in week three.
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
NBC12
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
breezejmu.org
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
Virginia Business
Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M
The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
wsvaonline.com
Heavy thunderstorms could cause flooding issues
September 11, 2022 Today: cloudy with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm. Watch for flooding. High 75. Winds…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Friday, September 9, 2022. September 10, 2022 Today: some sun,...
NBC12
9 horses dead in Hanover barn fire
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -9 horses are dead after a massive barn fire in Hanover. Fire officials told NBC12 the fire happened at Cedar Knoll Farm off of Stone Horse Creek Road in Glenn Allen. Hanover county fire officials say it happened Friday afternoon around 2 pm. The barn was engulfed...
cspdc.org
Shenandoah Rail Trail Update
While communities along the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed 48.5-mile recreational trail between Broadway and Front Royal, await news on acquisition of the property from Norfolk Southern with funding in the Commonwealth’s FY 2023 budget, they continue to plan for the economic boost the trail will bring their way. The Harrisonburg Daily News Record reported on September 9th that business owners at the Trail’s southern terminus in Broadway are preparing to host visitors with new AirBnBs, restaurants, and expanded parking in Heritage Park. Additional visitor spending once the trail is complete is estimated at $32.3 million per year throughout the region, according to an economic impact analysis prepared for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations championing the project.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Police seek two in July 12 theft, credit card fraud case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Harrisonburg Police are investigating a case in which a senior female victim had her purse stolen from her shopping cart while at a business in Harrisonburg on July 12. The male and female suspects used the victims...
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
