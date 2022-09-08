ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

James Madison vs Norfolk State Prediction, Game Preview

James Madison vs Norfolk State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA. Record: James Madison (1-0), Norfolk State (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert...
NORFOLK, VA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Frank Cignetti Sr., former IUP, WVU Head Coach, Dies at 84

Frank Cignetti Sr., the former West Virginia and IUP head coach and the patriarch of the Cignetti football family, has died at the age of 84 this week, the James Madison University football program announced on Saturday. Cignetti’s son Curt Cigentti has been the head coach at JMU since 2019....
MORGANTOWN, WV
pagevalleynews.com

Panthers show positive signs despite 35-2 loss at Staunton

STAUNTON, Sept. 9 — Much like the season opener in Woodstock, Page County’s 35-2 loss at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Friday night was not quite as bad as the score might indicate. While the Panthers now stand at 1-2 early in the season, there were positives that the Panthers showed against the Storm that could give the teams remaining on their schedule something to think about.
STAUNTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
State
Indiana State
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
State
Wyoming State
Local
Virginia Sports
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List

Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Williams
pagevalleynews.com

Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify

RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Virginia Cavaliers#Ncaaf#Acc#The Coastal Division#Sco
breezejmu.org

No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash

A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M

The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Heavy thunderstorms could cause flooding issues

September 11, 2022 Today: cloudy with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm. Watch for flooding. High 75. Winds…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Friday, September 9, 2022. September 10, 2022 Today: some sun,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC12

9 horses dead in Hanover barn fire

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -9 horses are dead after a massive barn fire in Hanover. Fire officials told NBC12 the fire happened at Cedar Knoll Farm off of Stone Horse Creek Road in Glenn Allen. Hanover county fire officials say it happened Friday afternoon around 2 pm. The barn was engulfed...
HANOVER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
cspdc.org

Shenandoah Rail Trail Update

While communities along the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed 48.5-mile recreational trail between Broadway and Front Royal, await news on acquisition of the property from Norfolk Southern with funding in the Commonwealth’s FY 2023 budget, they continue to plan for the economic boost the trail will bring their way. The Harrisonburg Daily News Record reported on September 9th that business owners at the Trail’s southern terminus in Broadway are preparing to host visitors with new AirBnBs, restaurants, and expanded parking in Heritage Park. Additional visitor spending once the trail is complete is estimated at $32.3 million per year throughout the region, according to an economic impact analysis prepared for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations championing the project.
BROADWAY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy