Boxing Scene
If “The Money Right” Gervonta Davis Willing To Revisit Isaac Cruz Rematch
The normally intimidating aura of Gervonta Davis did nothing to unnerve Isaac Cruz. Although the powerful southpaw would eke out a close unanimous decision victory against the Mexican product during their December of 2021 showdown, the 24-year-old Cruz has done his best to lure him back into the ring. Just...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: I Think Pitbull Cruz Could Beat Devin Haney
Mostly unknown in the public eye, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz burst onto the scene after a positive showing against Gervonta Davis in December of 2021. On the night, despite being a heavy underdog and relatively late replacement for Rolando “Rolly” Romero, Cruz stepped into the spotlight against Davis and performed well.
Boxing Scene
Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz
According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Says He Thinks Crawford Beats Spence, Suggests Patience Is Key to Beating Crawford
One of the most intriguing fights to be made in American boxing has yet to become a reality, but that hasn’t stopped Canelo Alvarez from offering his two cents. The Mexican superstar recently weighed in on the hypothetical match-up du jour that has been on the lips of boxing fans for the past several months, an undisputed welterweight bout between Omaha, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford (WBO) and Desoto, Texas’ Errol Spence Jr. The two fighters have been in negotiations, with several reports suggesting they will face each other at the end of the year, but the match has yet to be officially confirmed.
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle Shuts Out Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen, Unifies IBF/WBO Strawweight Titles
Yokasta Valle returned home to create history. The two-division champ came up huge in a dominant ten-round, unanimous decision win over Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen in their IBF/WBO strawweight title unification bout. Judges Julio Alvarado (100-90), Samuel Nieto (100-90) and Edward Hernandez (100-90) all had it a clean sweep for Valle in the DAZN main event Thursday evening at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Valle’s hometown of San Jose, Costa Rica.
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko Eager For Devin Haney Showdown: “I Need This Fight, Undisputed”
It was a daunting and arduous task, but one that Vasiliy Lomachenko was more than willing to take on. After being knocked off his lightweight throne at the hands of Teofimo Lopez in 2020, the Ukrainian star began the slow and meticulous climb back up the 135-pound ladder. With back-to-back victories over Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) had re-established himself as one of the premier fighters in the world. As a result, George Kambosos Jr., who defeated Lopez one year later, selected the now 34-year-old as his next opponent.
Boxing Scene
Lenier Pero Will Now Train With Veteran Coach Bob Santos
Unbeaten heavyweight contender Lenier Pero will now be training in Las Vegas under the guidance of veteran trainer Bob Santos. The fast rising Cuban southpaw will also be retaining the services of legendary Cuban coach Pedro Roque. “I am very excited to be coming to the boxing capital of the...
Boxing Scene
Warren: Fury-Joshua Discussions On Hold Out of Respect For Queen Elizabeth II
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says the negotiations for a fight with Anthony Joshua have been put on hold ‘out of respect’ for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II. This past Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. That afternoon, the UK began an...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Open To Anthony Joshua Fight, Manager Shelly Finkel Says
The mega heavyweight boxing bout brewing between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder has lost some sizzle after the pair suffered a total of five losses since 2019. Joshua and Wilder once had a stronghold on the sport’s glamour division by possessing all of the heavyweight titles amongst them. In...
Boxing Scene
Shields Rips McCaskill, Says She Would Go Down to 147 to Fight Her for Undisputed
Claressa Shields is not convinced that Jessica McCaskill wants to duke it out with her in the ring. But if McCaskill, the undisputed champion at 147, is indeed game to do so, Shields says she would be more than willing to drop down to McCaskill’s weight. Shields, a three-division...
Boxing Scene
Arum: If Joshua Faces Fury Next - It Would Be a Massacre!
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes Anthony Joshua would get demolished if a fight moved forward in the fall. Joshua is looking to return at the end of the year - as he hopes to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I'm Going In There With Mindset Of Knocking Mikaela Out In Front Of My UK Fans
There isn’t much to her rise to the championship level that has caught Alycia Baumgardner by surprise. Having to fly across the Atlantic Ocean for every title fight would be the exception. “I never envisioned that every one of my championship fights would take place outside the U.S.,” Baumgardner...
Boxing Scene
Pacquiao in Talks For Potential Exhibition Fight in January 2023
Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing in 2021, is considering the possibility of taking an exhibition fight in the month of January in Saudi Arabia. Pacquiao, 43-years-old, is in talks to face former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in Riyadh. Zayani (18-0, 11 KOs), a French boxer...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality
Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Frency Fortunato Drops Benard Torres, Wins 10-Round Split Decision In ‘ShoBox’ Co-Feature
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Bernard Torres got off the canvas Friday night to make his fight with Frency Fortunato very competitive. It wasn’t enough, however, to enable the Filipino southpaw to remain unbeaten. The Dominican Republic’s Fortunato defeated Torres by split decision in their 10-round featherweight fight at Bally’s Event Center.
Boxing Scene
Inoue On Fulton: 'If We Fight Each Other I Think It Will Be A Great Technical Battle'
Naoya Inoue may still have unfinished business at 118 pounds, but the Japanese dynamo apparently is already thinking about some of the more consequential matchups at 122. In a recent interview, Inoue, the WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight champion was asked to consider the possibility of moving up to the junior featherweight class in the near future and taking fights against the division’s champions in Philadelphia’s Stephen Fulton (WBO, WBC) and Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev (IBF, WBA).
Boxing Scene
Bernard Torres: It Was Close, Could Have Gone Either Way - Don't Agree With 97-92 Card
Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino’s Grand Ballroom - Frency Fortunato showed off his boxing skills, power and grit to hold off a late rally from the well-conditioned and aggressive Bernard Angelo Torres to capture a split decision in a 10-round featherweight bout. Fortunato, who dropped the southpaw...
Boxing Scene
Saunders Views Eubank-Benn as 50-50 Fight, Has Been Giving Benn Pointers
But, Saunders - who handed Eubank his first career defeat with a close split decision in 2014 - views the fight was an even proposition. “A lot of people are favoring Eubank because of the size. You know the clever thing that the Benn’s have done here is obviously put the weight restriction on it. Now, it all depends how [Eubank is] going to handle that at 32," Saunders told DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Zepeda-Prograis: WBC Confirms Receipt Of Ten-Percent Deposit From MarvNation For Vacant Title Fight
Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis still await a confirmed date and location for their upcoming vacant WBC junior welterweight title fight. For now, the promotional company of record has done its part to retain the rights to the terrific matchup. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that MarvNation Promotions has satisfied the initial...
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle: I'm After Next Belt, Whichever Comes First; I Want To Become Undisputed Champ
Yokasta Valle couldn’t get enough of the incredible reception she received during her latest trip home. The reward was a tour-de-force performance in winning the WBO strawweight belt while defending her IBF title in the first-ever unification bout to take place on Costa Rican soil. The feat was accomplished after her ten-round shutout of unbeaten WBO titleholder Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen atop a DAZN show Thursday evening in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,694 at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Valle’s hometown of San Jose, Costa Rica.
