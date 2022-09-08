ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Robert Garcia: I Think Pitbull Cruz Could Beat Devin Haney

Mostly unknown in the public eye, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz burst onto the scene after a positive showing against Gervonta Davis in December of 2021. On the night, despite being a heavy underdog and relatively late replacement for Rolando “Rolly” Romero, Cruz stepped into the spotlight against Davis and performed well.
Boxing Scene

Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz

According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
Boxing Scene

Canelo Says He Thinks Crawford Beats Spence, Suggests Patience Is Key to Beating Crawford

One of the most intriguing fights to be made in American boxing has yet to become a reality, but that hasn’t stopped Canelo Alvarez from offering his two cents. The Mexican superstar recently weighed in on the hypothetical match-up du jour that has been on the lips of boxing fans for the past several months, an undisputed welterweight bout between Omaha, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford (WBO) and Desoto, Texas’ Errol Spence Jr. The two fighters have been in negotiations, with several reports suggesting they will face each other at the end of the year, but the match has yet to be officially confirmed.
Ryan Garcia
Boxing Scene

Yokasta Valle Shuts Out Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen, Unifies IBF/WBO Strawweight Titles

Yokasta Valle returned home to create history. The two-division champ came up huge in a dominant ten-round, unanimous decision win over Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen in their IBF/WBO strawweight title unification bout. Judges Julio Alvarado (100-90), Samuel Nieto (100-90) and Edward Hernandez (100-90) all had it a clean sweep for Valle in the DAZN main event Thursday evening at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Valle’s hometown of San Jose, Costa Rica.
Boxing Scene

Vasiliy Lomachenko Eager For Devin Haney Showdown: “I Need This Fight, Undisputed”

It was a daunting and arduous task, but one that Vasiliy Lomachenko was more than willing to take on. After being knocked off his lightweight throne at the hands of Teofimo Lopez in 2020, the Ukrainian star began the slow and meticulous climb back up the 135-pound ladder. With back-to-back victories over Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) had re-established himself as one of the premier fighters in the world. As a result, George Kambosos Jr., who defeated Lopez one year later, selected the now 34-year-old as his next opponent.
Boxing Scene

Lenier Pero Will Now Train With Veteran Coach Bob Santos

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Lenier Pero will now be training in Las Vegas under the guidance of veteran trainer Bob Santos. The fast rising Cuban southpaw will also be retaining the services of legendary Cuban coach Pedro Roque. “I am very excited to be coming to the boxing capital of the...
Boxing Scene

Arum: If Joshua Faces Fury Next - It Would Be a Massacre!

Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes Anthony Joshua would get demolished if a fight moved forward in the fall. Joshua is looking to return at the end of the year - as he hopes to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene

Pacquiao in Talks For Potential Exhibition Fight in January 2023

Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing in 2021, is considering the possibility of taking an exhibition fight in the month of January in Saudi Arabia. Pacquiao, 43-years-old, is in talks to face former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in Riyadh. Zayani (18-0, 11 KOs), a French boxer...
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality

Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
Boxing Scene

Inoue On Fulton: 'If We Fight Each Other I Think It Will Be A Great Technical Battle'

Naoya Inoue may still have unfinished business at 118 pounds, but the Japanese dynamo apparently is already thinking about some of the more consequential matchups at 122. In a recent interview, Inoue, the WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight champion was asked to consider the possibility of moving up to the junior featherweight class in the near future and taking fights against the division’s champions in Philadelphia’s Stephen Fulton (WBO, WBC) and Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev (IBF, WBA).
Boxing Scene

Saunders Views Eubank-Benn as 50-50 Fight, Has Been Giving Benn Pointers

But, Saunders - who handed Eubank his first career defeat with a close split decision in 2014 - views the fight was an even proposition. “A lot of people are favoring Eubank because of the size. You know the clever thing that the Benn’s have done here is obviously put the weight restriction on it. Now, it all depends how [Eubank is] going to handle that at 32," Saunders told DAZN.
Boxing Scene

Yokasta Valle: I'm After Next Belt, Whichever Comes First; I Want To Become Undisputed Champ

Yokasta Valle couldn’t get enough of the incredible reception she received during her latest trip home. The reward was a tour-de-force performance in winning the WBO strawweight belt while defending her IBF title in the first-ever unification bout to take place on Costa Rican soil. The feat was accomplished after her ten-round shutout of unbeaten WBO titleholder Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen atop a DAZN show Thursday evening in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,694 at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Valle’s hometown of San Jose, Costa Rica.
