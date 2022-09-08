Read full article on original website
Poll shows Minnesotans tuned into Jan. 6 probe
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have turned into the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack hearings, a new poll finds. Although the committee's plans to hold hearings were originally dismissed by pundits, the testimony of witnesses captured and held the nation's attention. A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling...
15,000 Minnesota nurses prepare to strike Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Monday morning, 15, 000 nurses throughout the state, from 16 hospitals will be on strike. "Yesterday, on Saturday, there were two health care facilities up in Duluth that were bargaining, Essentia St. Mary's and St. Lukes, and down here in the cities, Children's and the Fairview system, were at the table," said Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) President Mary Turner. "Unfortunately, they didn't get anywhere."
Minnesota schools open amid political debate
MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz and members of his education team greeted children as they arrived Tuesday at Zanewood Elementary in Brooklyn Park, a community school in the Osseo district. "Standing right there is Minnesota’s future. It is beautiful. It’s diverse. It’s energetic. It’s hopeful. It’s inclusive," Walz told...
KARE 11 Investigates: Eight-month delay to test new rape kits
ST PAUL, Minn. — Why is it taking so long for my sexual assault kit to be tested?. That question is one victim survivors of rape are asking advocates across the state says Jude Foster with the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA). “They want answers,” Foster said. “They...
Minnesota Fall Color Report is off and running
Saying goodbye to a Minnesota summer is a bittersweet exercise, as it means carefree lake days are in the rear view mirror... but weeks of beauty that come with the change to fall lay ahead. Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails are back this year to provide the...
Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The nurses’ union and hospital groups are still working on a deal to avoid a strike that's set to start Monday. The anticipation is weighing on many. "It is very nerve-wracking,” said Angela Becchetti. Becchetti is a nurse at Abbott Northwestern and is also a...
Gov. Walz highlights public safety initiatives on University of Minnesota campus
MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan made a stop Wednesday morning at the University of Minnesota to highlight public safety initiatives on campus. This comes as students and families express concern about a spike in crime near campus recently. While on campus, Walz and Flanagan...
New Little Free Library in St. Paul aims to confront racism with books about diverse communities
ST PAUL, Minn. — In February of 2021, the skyways of downtown Minneapolis were mostly empty on a cold weekday morning when 70-year-old Bruce Goodman was walking through them to get to a medical appointment. Empty because the winter of 2021 was still a time when downtown skyways were...
Unions feel positive vibe on Labor Day
ST PAUL, Minn. — Cool jazz notes wafted through the air Monday afternoon at the Minnesota AFL-CIO Pavilion at the State Fair. Cornbread Harris, a 95-year-old entertainer, sat at the keyboard playing and singing blues songs, but Minnesota's labor movement is feeling upbeat on this Labor Day. "I feel...
Minnesota students reflect on being abroad following Queen Elizabeth II's death
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Students from St. Cloud State University (SCSU) are studying in England right now, and they’re witnessing history firsthand following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. "Walking through the big gates and seeing a big castle every night when you come home is amazing," said...
Fair's opinion poll finds more support for sports gambling, recreational pot
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The results of an annual, unscientific survey at the Minnesota State Fair show growing support for recreational marijuana and gambling on sports. Every summer fairgoers are offered to take the House of Representatives State Fair Opinion Poll when they stop by the House booth inside the Education Building.
Neighbors take safety into own hands during MN State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has come to an end, and the neighbors who live near the fairgrounds are breathing a sigh of relief. "It's so quiet!" Jennifer Victor-Larsen said with a laugh. Before the 12 days of fun began, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John...
St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday
ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers. It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.
Charges filed in St. Paul triple murder
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man and alleged heroin dealer is charged with murder in a shooting inside a St. Paul home that left three people dead and three others injured. The criminal complaint filed against 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright lays out witness accounts of the shooting, and...
St. Paul Fire fighter hopes to inspire more female firefighters
ST PAUL, Minn. — A centuries-old institution is trying something new. The St. Paul Fire Department recently rolled out an all-female firefighter calendar. "We have Operation Warm Coats for Kids, and we did our first female firefighter calendar," Jodie Carroll explained. She said the proceeds of the calendar go towards purchasing winter coats for children who need them.
Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
Live art show depicts mass lynching to provoke community conversation
ST PAUL, Minn — Inside the historic Mounds Theatre in St. Paul, Sean Garrison is working to bring a dark chapter of our nation's history into the spotlight. "I'm painting a mass lynching," Garrison said, describing his latest show, "The Darkness in My Skin: A Live Painting Experience." But...
Minnesota United falls 1-0 to Portland Timbers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dairon Asprilla scored on a header in the 61st minute and the Portland Timbers downed Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night. The Timbers have won a season-best four straight matches as they jockey for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota has lost three straight...
Students in Minnesota return to school as districts adjust to staff shortages
MINNEAPOLIS — In Minnesota, Labor Day weekend always feels like a "last hurrah" for thousands of students, as they prepare to return to the classroom Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year. Deb Henton, the executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, knows this feeling of nervous excitement...
Report: 3M may be planning layoffs
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Manufacturing giant 3M, the fourth-largest Fortune 500 company in the Twin Cities, may be planning layoffs, according to a Bloomberg report citing internal memos. The Bloomberg article did not specify how many jobs might be at risk, but the news organization said the layoffs may be...
