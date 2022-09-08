ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE 11

Poll shows Minnesotans tuned into Jan. 6 probe

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have turned into the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack hearings, a new poll finds. Although the committee's plans to hold hearings were originally dismissed by pundits, the testimony of witnesses captured and held the nation's attention. A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

15,000 Minnesota nurses prepare to strike Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Monday morning, 15, 000 nurses throughout the state, from 16 hospitals will be on strike. "Yesterday, on Saturday, there were two health care facilities up in Duluth that were bargaining, Essentia St. Mary's and St. Lukes, and down here in the cities, Children's and the Fairview system, were at the table," said Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) President Mary Turner. "Unfortunately, they didn't get anywhere."
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota schools open amid political debate

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz and members of his education team greeted children as they arrived Tuesday at Zanewood Elementary in Brooklyn Park, a community school in the Osseo district. "Standing right there is Minnesota’s future. It is beautiful. It’s diverse. It’s energetic. It’s hopeful. It’s inclusive," Walz told...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota Fall Color Report is off and running

Saying goodbye to a Minnesota summer is a bittersweet exercise, as it means carefree lake days are in the rear view mirror... but weeks of beauty that come with the change to fall lay ahead. Explore Minnesota and Minnesota State Parks and Trails are back this year to provide the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Unions feel positive vibe on Labor Day

ST PAUL, Minn. — Cool jazz notes wafted through the air Monday afternoon at the Minnesota AFL-CIO Pavilion at the State Fair. Cornbread Harris, a 95-year-old entertainer, sat at the keyboard playing and singing blues songs, but Minnesota's labor movement is feeling upbeat on this Labor Day. "I feel...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers. It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Charges filed in St. Paul triple murder

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man and alleged heroin dealer is charged with murder in a shooting inside a St. Paul home that left three people dead and three others injured. The criminal complaint filed against 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright lays out witness accounts of the shooting, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul Fire fighter hopes to inspire more female firefighters

ST PAUL, Minn. — A centuries-old institution is trying something new. The St. Paul Fire Department recently rolled out an all-female firefighter calendar. "We have Operation Warm Coats for Kids, and we did our first female firefighter calendar," Jodie Carroll explained. She said the proceeds of the calendar go towards purchasing winter coats for children who need them.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe

ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota United falls 1-0 to Portland Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dairon Asprilla scored on a header in the 61st minute and the Portland Timbers downed Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night. The Timbers have won a season-best four straight matches as they jockey for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota has lost three straight...
PORTLAND, OR
KARE 11

Report: 3M may be planning layoffs

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Manufacturing giant 3M, the fourth-largest Fortune 500 company in the Twin Cities, may be planning layoffs, according to a Bloomberg report citing internal memos. The Bloomberg article did not specify how many jobs might be at risk, but the news organization said the layoffs may be...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
