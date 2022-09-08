MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Monday morning, 15, 000 nurses throughout the state, from 16 hospitals will be on strike. "Yesterday, on Saturday, there were two health care facilities up in Duluth that were bargaining, Essentia St. Mary's and St. Lukes, and down here in the cities, Children's and the Fairview system, were at the table," said Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) President Mary Turner. "Unfortunately, they didn't get anywhere."

