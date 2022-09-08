Read full article on original website
Kinetiko Energy mobilises to new core hole near Majuba Power Plant in gas-hungry South Africa
Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is making strong progress in gas-hungry South Africa, continuing its onshore gas exploration and production development activities on high-priority targets. The gas explorer’s drilling rig has been mobilised to a new core hole near the Eskom-operated Majuba power station which is just five kilometres from the...
Oil Edges Lower as Demand Concerns, Russia Price Caps Take Focus
Investing.com-- Oil prices edged lower on Monday after a volatile week, as traders gauged concerns over slowing demand and U.S.-led price caps on Russian crude exports. London-traded Brent oil futures fell 0.3% to $92.14 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.9% to $86.05 a barrel by 20:18 ET (00:18 GMT). Both contracts settled slightly lower after a volatile run last week, as a minimal supply cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies did little to offset fears of slowing demand in China.
Oil prices drop amid China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe. Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4%, to $91.56 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 4.1%...
Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, the company said versus 42.5 mcm on Friday. Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady. British Gas owner Centrica to cap profit to cut energy...
Canadian Palladium Resources Inc (BULL)
Declan Cobalt Inc LAN.CD :* DECLAN COBALT ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO 21C METALS INC. AND CSE SYMBOL CHANGE TO BULL. EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees.
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (HPC)
EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited is a consumer products company that markets and sells a range of liquid, tablet,...
Lanthanein Resources kicks off maiden drilling at Lyons Rare Earths Project
Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR) has kicked off its maiden drill program targeting high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at its Lyons REE Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. The drill program will focus on REEs discovered at the outcropping ironstones and additional interpreted carbonatite intrusives and ironstones undercover...
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT)
Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd ADR (SMTOY)
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies. It also provides fiber optics products; fusion splicer and accessories; data center solutions; intelligent transport systems; remote monitoring systems; NanoPlug series; CATV systems; set top boxes; optical transceiver modules, and optical and wireless devices; optical lenses for infrared devices; AirMT, non-contact multi-fiber interconnects; and low profile fiber-array for silicon photonics. In addition, the company offers electronic wires; flexible printed circuits; heat-shrinkable tubings; cladded/plated and electroplated wires; thermoplastic molded components; PTFE membranes; spiral shielded and electronic wires; cross linked fluorine resins; coaxial cables; flat components; thunderbolt cables; plated and alloy wires; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; and RGB laser modules. Further, it provides various energy and environment systems; products for railway and transport machinery; steel wires for springs; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; magnet wires; diamond/CBN grinding wheels; PC steel wires and high-strength shear reinforcement; drills/endmills; CBN/PCD; milling and turning tools; laser optics; and magnesium alloy parts. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Electric Wire & Cable Works and changed its name to Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. in 1939. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
Asia FX Treads Lightly Before U.S. Inflation Data, Euro Surges
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies moved little on Monday as caution kicked in ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week, while the euro extended its rally on expectations of more sharp interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank. The Japanese yen rose 0.1%, while the South Korean won...
Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?
We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
Tesla On The Verge Of Confirming New Bull Run
Almost a month ago (see here), I provided an update on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). Since then, the EV maker has gone through a 3-for-1 stock split, so all the share prices have been updated accordingly. Back then, I wrote:. “[I am] tracking a potential impulse...
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson. While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been...
