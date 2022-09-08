Activists Block Logging Activities in Jackson State Forest Call on Board of Forestry to Reinstate Pause

Read full article on original website
Evacuations continue to grow as firefighters achieve containment on Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, firefighters finally started to achieve some containment on the Mosquito Fire after it has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for the past six days. According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:59 a.m., the Mosquito Fire is now 10% contained and has burned 41,443 acres. While […]
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
Mosquito Fire blazes through 37 thousand acres
An update to the Mosquito Fire that is blazing through 37 thousand acres, forcing more evacuation orders in Placer and El Dorado counties
KCRA.com
Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire
Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California
Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
KCRA.com
Photos: Firefighters continue their battle against Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties
The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento grew to at least 51 square miles on Saturday and continues to threaten 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties while blanketing the region in smoke. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, authorities said. Click...
activenorcal.com
Mosquito Fire Explodes to 25,108 Acres with 3,666 Structures Threatened in the Sierra Foothills
The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior on Thursday afternoon and evening as it grew to 25,108 acres in just over two days in Placer County. Mandatory evacuations have now moved into Todd Valley and Foresthill with 3,666 structures threatened and no containment. Law enforcement and fire officials have spent...
Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-foresthill-georgetown-volcanoville-saturday/103-ac5d81c2-b4b9-4ba5-9e74-406168a73945. ------- Friday's article:. A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also...
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
Air in the Sacramento region reaches "Unhealthy" level due to Mosquito Fire; residents urged to stay indoors
PLACER COUNTY – Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer and El Dorado counties is making the air unhealthy to breathe in the Sacramento region. The National Weather Service says wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the region, including the Sacramento area, for the next several days. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued advisories and say the air quality could reach the "Hazardous" (purple) level Friday.See the current air quality levels, here. They say smoke will increase particulate levels primarily in Folsom, Orangevale, and Fair Oaks during the morning hours. People with respiratory or heart disease -- as well as the elderly and children -- are most at risk. Authorities recommend that residents minimize outdoor activities when they see or smell smoke, stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible, set air conditioners to recirculating indoor mode, and those with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. Those with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms possibly caused by smoke are encouraged to seek medical treatment
lookout.co
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
activenorcal.com
Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire
With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
Evacuation orders in effect for Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties
In the Sierra, the Mosquito Fire has scorched at least 11 square miles and force evacuations for some 2,500 residents in Placer and El Dorado counties.
mymotherlode.com
