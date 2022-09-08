Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How Adult Bullying Spreads to Children
Adult bullying of children can have a lasting negative effect on their mental and physical health. Researchers find elevated levels of cortisol, depression, and memory issues in bullied children. Teachers who bully children, in particular, can negatively change school culture, leading to the development of more bullying. Adults need to...
Digital Collegian
Obstacles, Helpful Behaviors Explored at Critical Access Hospitals
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Obstacles and helpful behavior items unique to critical access hospitals, created to bring health care to rural populations, rank below the top 10 items for nurses, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the American Journal of Critical Care. Renea L....
psychreg.org
The Art of Restoration: Traditional Skills as Mindfulness Activities
From home brewing and foraging to beekeeping and soap making, traditional skills are enjoying a revival in recent times. This may be thanks to TV shows like The Repair Shop or it might be that we are seeking a break from too much digital entertainment and devices. Additionally, many traditional...
psychalive.org
Parenting to Grow Self-awareness and Self-management
Parents teach children to notice and respond to hunger, cold, and a full bladder. We cheer as they connect the dots to master the skill of walking, climbing stairs, and riding a bicycle. However, achieving these milestones requires noticing and attending to information inside the body and the outside environment to act effectively. These actions don’t exist in a vacuum devoid of interactions and feedback from how things feel in their bodies. Instead, they are the product of an intricate process informed by many aspects of being.
Healthline
Q&A: How a Year of Remote Learning Affected Kids’ Development
In her new book “The Stolen Year,” Author Anya Kamenetz examines how remote learning during the pandemic worsened the growing mental health crisis among children and adolescents. She also examines how it exacerbated existing educational inequities and was detrimental to educational attainment for children and adolescents. Kamenetz offers...
drugstorenews.com
Teenagers approach educators with mental health concerns more than parents
A recent CVS Health Morning Consult survey of American parents and educators of adolescents between the ages of 13 to 17 years old, found that both groups play a critical role in adolescents' lives. Particularly, as a go-to resource for conversations around mental health and support for getting care. Key...
psychologytoday.com
Body Language Lessons From the Classroom
Children are not very good at controlling their nonverbal behavior. Teachers can become expert at “reading” the body-language cues of their students. Typically, elementary school children give off especially obvious cues of guilt. I've spoken with teachers who tell me that they spend a great deal of time...
MedicalXpress
Starting kindergarten: Normal stress for the vast majority of children
The transition to kindergarten causes a generalized and normal increase in the stress hormone cortisol in children during the first two weeks of school. Cortisol levels then decrease in some children but not others. Those are the findings of a study conducted by a research team from the Sainte-Justine hospital...
yourteenmag.com
Parenting Teens: How to Move From Controlling to Validating, Motivating, and Delegating
I find teens insightful, clever, funny, and candid. I’ve worked with them for over 20 years as an educator, researcher, and adolescent motivational coach. It’s exciting to be a part of their transition into independent adulthood. Their parents, though, are worried about them, often wondering how to control their teenagers.
ADDitude
Q: “How Do I Improve Communication with My ADHD Teen?”
Q: “I’m so frustrated trying to get things done for my 16-year-old with ADHD. Whenever I bring up stuff we need to discuss or decisions we need to make, my son completely shuts me down. He gets angry and stomps off, tells me he doesn’t want to have these conversations, or gives me thoughtless answers to get me to stop. I can’t take it anymore. Can you offer advice?” – DSB.
