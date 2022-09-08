Read full article on original website
eugeneweekly.com
Oakridge Evacuated
After a day spent preparing for the worst, residents of Oakridge were ordered to evacuate their homes immediately Friday night as the Cedar Creek fire was driven by east winds toward the isolated mountain town. The Level 3 evacuation order came at the end of a long day of waiting,...
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
