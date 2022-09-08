Read full article on original website
3d ago
Also why was the dead infant only mentioned in the first sentence of the article? Did an infant actually die? And if so, you're just standing on its grave before it's even cold to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Shaun M
2d ago
I'm sorry the death of a child is sad but with no background or any information at all on any if the factors, seems like a drummed up article to keep covid going.
The Mendocino Voice
Advisory issued for high bacteria levels at Hare Creek Beach
FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/9/22 — Advisory warnings were posted along Hare Creek Beach in Fort Bragg Friday morning after a weekly bacteria sample taken Tuesday found elevated enterococcus levels in the ocean close to the creek drainage. Mendocino County’s Public Health department advised the public to avoid contact with...
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
mendofever.com
2 Pounds of Meth, 3 Ounces of Fentanyl Lead to Arrest of Crescent Woman and Ukiah Man by Cloverdale Police
The following is a press release issued by the Cloverdale Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-11-2022 around 8:45 am Cloverdale officers made contact with 2 people who were. sleeping in...
mendofever.com
A Crisis Becomes a Boon? The Whiplash of Mendocino County’s Financial Status
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
mendofever.com
Student With Vape On Campus, Ex Co-Worker Harassing RP- Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Being Verbal Towards People, Male Subject Throwing Bottles In The Roadway – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Cooling Center Opens in Ukiah After Public Health Declares a ‘Heat Emergency’
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Public Health has declared a heat emergency for the interior valleys of Mendocino County due to extremely high forecasted daytime temperatures. The heat emergency is expected to end at 8 PM on Friday, Sept. 9. The heat emergency...
mendofever.com
Stalking Via Internet, Male Standing In Roadway With Open Containers – Ukiah Police Logs 09.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Tana fire prompts evacuations in Clearlake
Some residents in Clearlake were ordered to flee their homes due to a dangerous fire burning in the Lake County town. The Tana fire started in a structure around 4 p.m., but spread to vegetation, threatening other buildings, according to Lake County News. To see which areas are affected by...
mendofever.com
Multiple Vehicles Strike Cow on Highway 101 Near Willits
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate Highway 101 is blocked south of Willits after a cow wandered onto the asphalt and was struck by two vehicles. Around 10:05 p.m. a cow was reportedly in the center divider of Highway 101 near the Willits exit on the south end of the bypass and the owner was on the way to the scene.
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Tourism Boosters to Strengthen Marketing Muscle
The leadership of Visit Lake County CA on September 7 approved a plan to make Lake County more competitive with its neighboring counties in attracting visitors and tourism dollars. Since 2018, the Lake County Tourism Improvement District (LCTID) board of directors has overseen Visit Lake County CA destination marketing efforts...
mendofever.com
Motorcycle vs. Vehicle on North State Street Near Calpella
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a Honda Civic collided with a motorcycle on North State Street near Calpella around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the scene indicate neither vehicle is blocking the roadway and the rider is up and walking. Law enforcement, fire,...
mendofever.com
Mendocino Coast Man Sentenced to 21 Years to Life for Killing Another with a Sword
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Robert Henry Brockway III, age 35, formerly of the Albion area, was sentenced Thursday in the Mendocino County Superior Court in Ukiah to state prison for 21 years to life. The defendant was convicted...
lakecountybloom.com
Napa’s Neighbor to the North: Continues to Elevate Wine
In the mountains north of Napa, an undiscovered wine country continues to garner high scores from major wine critics. Sol Rouge’s 2018 Petite Sirah was recently awarded 97 points in Wine Enthusiast, a new high score for Lake County wines and. a sign of a rapidly developing wine region....
The Mendocino Voice
Helping students in need: Mendocino College seeks matching contributions to emergency fund
MENDOCINO Co., 9/7/22 — To help students who might be struggling with rent, food, or other payments, Mendocino College operates an emergency grant fund, offering awards of up to $500 emergency grants to help out those in need. Right now, donations to that student emergency fund will be matched by the Redwood Credit Union, and the Mendocino College Foundation is hoping to raise $12,000 in order to add a total of $24,000 to the cause.
mendofever.com
Incident Happened At Chili Cook Off, Subject Lying In Roadway – Ukiah Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Waste Management Will Resume Collection of Containers
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Waste Management resumed collection of containers from previous customers who they no longer served on September 7, 2022, and will continue through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Residents of County Solid Waste Collection Area No. 2 (which includes unincorporated areas of Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Hopland, Yorkville, Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Little River, Albion, Comptche and surrounding areas), who were previously served by Waste Management but are now served by Redwood Waste Solutions, may place their old Waste Management containers out for collection according to the following schedule: Inland areas will be collected between September 7th and September 11th. Coastal areas will be collected between September 10th and September 14th. Please leave your containers out for collection during those days.
mendofever.com
Mendocino Art Center Hosts Plein Air Festival, September 19-25
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Art Center:. The Mendocino Art Center (MAC) hosts more than 60 artists for the Mendocino Open Paint Out (MOPO), a plein air festival, September 19-25. Established in 2013, the festival includes daily plein air painting, with wet paint sales of...
