Theater & Dance

'Making The Cut' Season Finale: Shop the Winning Looks from Season 3

One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
TV SHOWS
Lea Michele Cancels 'Funny Girl' Performances Due to COVID

Lea Michele will have to cancel upcoming performances from her Broadway show Funny Girl, citing signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and announced that an "inconclusive test result." Nevertheless, Michele said she's also experiencing symptoms, and will have to step away momentarily. Julie Benko, the understudy, will play the role of Fanny Brice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Josh Duhamel and Fiancé Audra Mari Spotted in New Wedding Pics

It appears Josh Duhamel is a married man once more! In new photos, Duhamel and his fiancé, Audra Mari, were seen in full wedding wear outside a church in their home state of North Dakota Saturday. In the pics of the pair, the 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old beauty...
FARGO, ND
Gabrielle Union Details a Possible 'Bring It On' Sequel (Exclusive)

The Clovers might be coming back to cheer once more! ET caught up with Gabrielle Union at the 2022 Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday where she teased a possible sequel to her 2000s cult classic cheerleading film, Bring It On. Union was joined by her longtime friend and business partner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys

The live ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock. TV’s biggest night is set for Monday, September 12th. The Emmy Awards are back in person after two years of virtual ceremonies, honoring a swath of shows across networks and streaming services. Here’s what you need...
NFL
Meghan Markle Pauses New Podcast Episodes In Light of Queen Elizabeth's Death: Report

Meghan Markle and Spotify are hitting pause on upcoming episodes of Archetypes, following the death of Queen Elizabeth according to a report from People. The podcast premiered last month and debuted on the top charts in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Archetypes releases new episodes every Tuesday. So far, the Duchess of Sussex has had conversations with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.
CELEBRITIES
Taylor Swift Says Red Scarf in 'All Too Well' Is a Metaphor

Swifties can call off the search now for that dreaded red scarf referenced in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well." The singer revealed the red scarf is a metaphor!. During an appearance Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her eponymous 10-minute short film, the 32-year-old singer offered a little more insight about the scarf and the meaning behind it. But just as it seemed like she was about to dig deep on one of her most famous symbolisms, Swift stopped from doing exactly that.
CELEBRITIES
New Music Releases September 9: Lewis Capaldi, Ari Lennox, Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lewis Capaldi released his latest heartfelt single, "Forget Me," Kelly Clarkson joined Dolly Parton on a new rendition of "9 to 5" and Ari Lennox dropped her sophomore studio album, age/sex/location.
MUSIC
Harry Styles Details Playing a Closeted Gay Man in 'My Policeman'

Harry Styles attended the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday for the world premiere of his film, My Policeman. Before the screening, Styles talked at a press conference where he detailed how he took on the role of Tom, a closeted gay policeman. Set in the 1950s, Styles plays opposite Emma...
MOVIES

