ETOnline.com
'Making The Cut' Season Finale: Shop the Winning Looks from Season 3
One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
ETOnline.com
Lea Michele Cancels 'Funny Girl' Performances Due to COVID
Lea Michele will have to cancel upcoming performances from her Broadway show Funny Girl, citing signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and announced that an "inconclusive test result." Nevertheless, Michele said she's also experiencing symptoms, and will have to step away momentarily. Julie Benko, the understudy, will play the role of Fanny Brice.
ETOnline.com
Josh Duhamel and Fiancé Audra Mari Spotted in New Wedding Pics
It appears Josh Duhamel is a married man once more! In new photos, Duhamel and his fiancé, Audra Mari, were seen in full wedding wear outside a church in their home state of North Dakota Saturday. In the pics of the pair, the 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old beauty...
American Pickers not airing new episode after Mike Wolfe’s show ratings plummet by massive amount of viewers
AMERICAN Pickers just announced the network is not airing a new episode this week on Twitter. The show usually airs every Saturday night and the announcement was made shortly after Mike Wolfe's show ratings plummeted by 200,000 viewers. American Pickers posted on their Twitter to share the disappointing news with...
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo on Stepping Back From 'Grey's Anatomy' and Reuniting With Patrick Dempsey at D23 Expo (Exclusive)
Ellen Pompeo reunited with Patrick Dempsey Friday to kickoff D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the Grey's Anatomy star was thrilled to finally see him in person, and his new hairdo!. After the 52-year-old actress lent her hand and signature to commemorate her...
ETOnline.com
Anna Kendrick Details Being Stuck in Elevator, Rescued By Firefighters in Toronto (Exclusive)
Anna Kendrick had a little setback during her time at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Sunday, the Pitch Perfect actress shared that she and her team got stuck in an elevator on the way to an appearance. And lucky for the Internet, she documented the whole ordeal. “Ah, the...
ETOnline.com
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Reason for His Silver Hair Transformation (Exclusive)
Patrick Dempsey's giving a new meaning to the term, silver fox! The 56-year-old actor showed off a silver-toned, bleached-blonde hairdo while accepting the Disney Legend award at the D23 Expo in Anaheim Friday. Dempsey, who is known for his salt-and-pepper mane, was nearly unrecognizable as he took the stage to...
ETOnline.com
‘The Mandalorian’ Debuts First Teaser Trailer for Season 3 During D23 Expo
The first official look at The Mandalorian season 3 is finally here. The intense, new teaser trailer, which was revealed during the D23 Expo, comes ahead of the Star Wars series’ return to Disney+ in 2023. Following the events of the first two seasons as well as The Book...
ETOnline.com
Gabrielle Union Details a Possible 'Bring It On' Sequel (Exclusive)
The Clovers might be coming back to cheer once more! ET caught up with Gabrielle Union at the 2022 Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday where she teased a possible sequel to her 2000s cult classic cheerleading film, Bring It On. Union was joined by her longtime friend and business partner...
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys
The live ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock. TV’s biggest night is set for Monday, September 12th. The Emmy Awards are back in person after two years of virtual ceremonies, honoring a swath of shows across networks and streaming services. Here’s what you need...
ETOnline.com
James Corden Honors 'Guiding Light' Queen Elizabeth: See All the Late-Night Tributes
James Corden honored Queen Elizabeth II with a somber, heartfelt tribute. The British late-night host, who earned the prestigious OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) title in 2015 at Buckingham Palace, began his Thursday night broadcast of The Late Late Show with a moment of silence.
ETOnline.com
Marvel Debuts Trailers for ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Werewolf By Night’ During D23
Fans were greeted with a couple first official looks at the new MCU series coming to Disney+. During the D23 Expo, the first trailers for Secret Invasion and the all-new Halloween special, Werewolf by Night, were shown much to their delight. Don Cheadle, who returns as James Rhodes, took the...
ETOnline.com
Celeb-Loved Shoe Brand Cariuma Drops Leopard Print Sneakers Just in Time for Fall
If you're looking for the new "it" sneaker for fall, it's time to meet Cariuma. The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone, like Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style. In preparation...
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle Pauses New Podcast Episodes In Light of Queen Elizabeth's Death: Report
Meghan Markle and Spotify are hitting pause on upcoming episodes of Archetypes, following the death of Queen Elizabeth according to a report from People. The podcast premiered last month and debuted on the top charts in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Archetypes releases new episodes every Tuesday. So far, the Duchess of Sussex has had conversations with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.
ETOnline.com
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Inseparable for Fun Weekend in NYC
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spent the weekend together in NYC and were seen looking happy as can be at both the U.S. Open and the Marni Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show. The on-again, off-again couple attended the men's singles final match at the 2022 U.S. Open on Sunday. They...
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton on Becoming a Fashion Designer: 'For Me, It's Always Simple Stuff' (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton is trying fashion designer on for size. The country star and noted flannel enthusiast is lending his name to a new fall and holiday collection of apparel for men, women, children and even pets, with designs and colors inspired by a six-string guitar, blue skies and amber brews.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Says Red Scarf in 'All Too Well' Is a Metaphor
Swifties can call off the search now for that dreaded red scarf referenced in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well." The singer revealed the red scarf is a metaphor!. During an appearance Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her eponymous 10-minute short film, the 32-year-old singer offered a little more insight about the scarf and the meaning behind it. But just as it seemed like she was about to dig deep on one of her most famous symbolisms, Swift stopped from doing exactly that.
ETOnline.com
New Music Releases September 9: Lewis Capaldi, Ari Lennox, Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lewis Capaldi released his latest heartfelt single, "Forget Me," Kelly Clarkson joined Dolly Parton on a new rendition of "9 to 5" and Ari Lennox dropped her sophomore studio album, age/sex/location.
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Details Playing a Closeted Gay Man in 'My Policeman'
Harry Styles attended the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday for the world premiere of his film, My Policeman. Before the screening, Styles talked at a press conference where he detailed how he took on the role of Tom, a closeted gay policeman. Set in the 1950s, Styles plays opposite Emma...
