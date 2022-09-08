Alcaraz tops Sinner, latest US Open match | US Open updates

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:55 a.m.

Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory.

The No. 3 seed fought off a match point in the fourth set and then put away the match that ended at 2:50 a.m. Three previous U.S. Open matches had ended at 2:26.

The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes, 11 minutes short of another U.S. Open record.

Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the first Grand Slam semifinal for both.

___

9:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a women's quarterfinal match in which both players struggled to hold serve.

The players combined for 10 breaks, five by each, in 12 games in the second set before the tiebreaker. Swiatek broke serve seven times in the match and Pegula six.

Swiatek advances to face No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

The eighth-seeded Pegula was stopped in her bid for a first major semifinal.

___

8:40 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his racket-smashing exit from the U.S. Open.

Kyrgios slammed multiple rackets to the court in frustration following his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

The Wimbledon runner-up racked up $32,500 in fines while in Flushing Meadows, getting penalized five times.

___

4:45 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe became the first American man into the U.S. Open semifinals in 16 years by beating No. 9 Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Two days after upsetting No. 2 Rafael Nadal, the No. 22-seeded Tiafoe reached the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. He will face either No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner on Friday.

No American male had reached the semifinals in Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in the 2006 final.

Rublev fell to 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

___

2:45 p.m.

The largest, most lucrative wheelchair tournament in Grand Slam history began with victories for top seeds Diede de Groot and Shingo Kunieda.

De Groot became the first women's wheelchair player to win the Golden Slam last year, when her victory at the U.S. Open followed her wins at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, along with her gold medal at the Paralympics.

The wheelchair field this year has grown to 56 players, with a purse of $1 million. There is also a junior competition for the first time.

___

1:45 p.m.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (4).

The No. 6 seed matched her best performance at a Grand Slam tournament and will play for a spot in the final against either top-ranked Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka, who lost to runner-up Leylah Fernandez last year in the semis, avenged a loss to the No. 22-seeded Pliskova in the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021.

___

12:15 p.m.

Aryna Sabalenka is on the court in search of a second straight trip to the U.S. Open semifinals in the opening singles match of the day.

The No. 6 seed is facing No. 22 Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up in Flushing Meadows.

They will be followed by American Frances Tiafoe, coming off his upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal, facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev. The winner will make his first career Grand Slam semifinal.

The night session begins with No. 1 Iga Swiatek facing No. 8 Jessica Pegula, followed by No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 11 Jannik Sinner in the men's quarterfinals.

Sabalenka is the only 2021 semifinalist left in either draw. She also reached the semifinals last year at Wimbledon, where Pliskova beat her before falling to Ash Barty in the final.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.