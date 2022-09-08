ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 7 - September 10th - 12th

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTrOR_0hmelf3O00

All the action from Gameweek 7 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

This weekend sees action from gameweek 7 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield and will need a victory after last week's goalless draw at Goodison Park against Everton to stay in touch at the top of the table.

Leaders Arsenal will be looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season against Manchester United when they take on the Toffees and Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 7

Saturday, 10th September 2022

12:30pm     Fulham v Chelsea

3:00pm      AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm      Leicester City v Aston Villa

3:00pm      Liverpool v Wolves

3:00pm      Southampton v Brentford

5:30pm      Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 11th September 2022

2:00pm      Arsenal v Everton

2:00pm      West Ham United v Newcastle United

4:30pm      Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Monday, 12th September 2022

8:00pm      Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Fulham#Everton#Leaders Arsenal#Tottenham Hotspur#Brighton Hove#Nottingham Forest#Bst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy