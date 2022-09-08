ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Examiner

Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?

A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”  The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin […] The post Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin ginseng in high demand but faces market hurdles

MARATHON, Wis. — A farmer in Marathon, Wis. said the state’s ginseng farmers are looking to market their product more to American consumers. Bob Kaldunski is a ginseng grower. He said he’s had to adapt plenty of times over the years, but one thing remains constant. “I...
spectrumnews1.com

Study: Why more Wisconsin women aren't running for office

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin women continue to be underrepresented in public office, according to a recent report by Alverno College. Women make up 50% of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Yet, the Wisconsin Women’s Council cited only about 25% of all Wisconsin elected officials are women, despite Wisconsin women being eligible to hold public office for a century.
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WEAU-TV 13

Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
UPMATTERS

Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 25 in Wisconsin.
Radio Ink

Two Additions For Big Radio

Big Radio based in Janesville, Wisconsin has added to its News and Sports Staff. Big Radio owns ten local radio stations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Sean Maloney will be part of the news team across the group and will also be part of local high school sports broadcasts. He joins Big Radio from Magnum Media stations in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin John Barry joins the staff from the Janesville Gazette, where he was a sports writer and editor.
cwbradio.com

Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database

(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
