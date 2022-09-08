Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
cwbradio.com
Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin casinos are competing with Illinois for sports gamblers
It is the first full NFL season that sports betting will be legal in Wisconsin. It should mean big business but the biggest competition might be from across the border in Illinois.
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.” The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin […] The post Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman.
Washington State Shocks No. 19 Wisconsin In Madison: Fans React
Week 2 of the college football season has been packed with shocking upsets. On Saturday, unranked Washington State took down No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 in Camp Randall Stadium — marking the Cougars' first win over a ranked opponent since 2018. The college football world took to Twitter to react...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin ginseng in high demand but faces market hurdles
MARATHON, Wis. — A farmer in Marathon, Wis. said the state’s ginseng farmers are looking to market their product more to American consumers. Bob Kaldunski is a ginseng grower. He said he’s had to adapt plenty of times over the years, but one thing remains constant. “I...
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Study: Why more Wisconsin women aren't running for office
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin women continue to be underrepresented in public office, according to a recent report by Alverno College. Women make up 50% of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Yet, the Wisconsin Women’s Council cited only about 25% of all Wisconsin elected officials are women, despite Wisconsin women being eligible to hold public office for a century.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WEAU-TV 13
Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
People in Southeast Wisconsin are interested 'unretiring' more than ever
A recent report hit a nerve for many of our viewers. It is about "The Great Unretirement," where people are ditching the golf course to get back to work.
Wisconsin basketball: Full 2022-2023 schedule released
A look at the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball schedule for this upcoming season.
UPMATTERS
Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 25 in Wisconsin.
Radio Ink
Two Additions For Big Radio
Big Radio based in Janesville, Wisconsin has added to its News and Sports Staff. Big Radio owns ten local radio stations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Sean Maloney will be part of the news team across the group and will also be part of local high school sports broadcasts. He joins Big Radio from Magnum Media stations in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin John Barry joins the staff from the Janesville Gazette, where he was a sports writer and editor.
cwbradio.com
Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database
(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
Ballot curing ban: What absentee voters need to know to make sure ballot counts
Absentee ballots start going out for the general election in less than two weeks. This time, it’s going to be more important than ever for voters to double-check their ballot envelopes.
Comments / 0