Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Trailer Shows the 'Next Generation' Crew Searching for Beverly Crusher
Happy Star Trek Day, indeed! The long-awaited trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is finally here and we are ready to boldly go on one last adventure with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Season 3 of the revival series sees the return of The Next Generation cast members Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, and Brent Spiner. Alongside the much anticipated TNG reunion, Picard regulars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also return for the show's third and final season.
CNET
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Trailer Finally Beams Up Worf, Geordi and Dr. Crusher
The Next Generation is back. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere Feb. 16, 2023, and this time Geordi, Worf and Dr. Beverley Crusher are reunited with their colleagues Riker, Troi and Data. Meanwhile Strange New Worlds season 2 has a new crewmember: none other than Carol Kane.
Star Trek: Picard final season trailer finds Jean-Luc boarding the U.S.S. Titan and running into some old friends
Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day, unveiling the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard. The new footage was first introduced on stage by series star Patrick Stewart himself during the globally live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday. It was...
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sets Premiere Date For Third & Final Season, Unveils Teaser
We’re getting the first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan, in a just-released teaser for the third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard. The teaser trailer (see above) was unveiled Thursday by series star Patrick Stewart during the global live-streamed Star Trek Day event. The streaming service also announced that Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 16 on Paramount+ exclusively in the U.S. Stewart was joined on-stage by series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Hated the Show Bringing on Guest Stars
'Gunsmoke' series regular Milburn Stone fired back at CBS for their creative decisions, including the one to bring guest stars onto the show.
Former hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and more 'Lord of the Rings' stars come out to defend the diverse cast in 'The Rings of Power' after backlash
"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been facing backlash for its diverse cast of characters.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23
The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.” “‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have...
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World
Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
Collider
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
TMZ.com
'Star Trek' Star DeForest Kelley Joining Nichelle Nichols in Space
The late DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy on "Star Trek," will be joining his costar Nichelle Nichols' ashes in a unique way ... as they both go to deep space. A sample of DeForest's DNA will be onboard United Launch Alliance's aptly-named "Vulcan" rocket with...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies
Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
New York Post
What ‘Star Trek’ character are you based on your zodiac sign?
Resistance to our hype is futile. With full hearts and Vulcan hand signs high folks, we salute Star Trek Day. Celebrated each year on September 8, the date of the show’s original premiere, Star Trek Day pays homage to one of the most enduring works of sci fi storytelling in this or any other universe.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Trailer Brings Back USS Titan With a Surprising New Commander
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has revealed a new teaser trailer in celebration of Star Trek Day 2022 – and you can watch it above! In addition to the new teaser, the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere date was revealed to be in February 2023 on Paramount+. As you can see below, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 gives us bigger hints in the way of backstory about what sends Jean-Luc Picard back out into the cosmos, and has him gather up his old Enterprise crew.
Comments / 0