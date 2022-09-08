Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Three keys to win for Wisconsin and Washington State
While Washington State’s offense struggled at times in Week 1 — with the team scoring just 24 points against an FCS team — they have a distinct advantage with their receivers against the Wisconsin Badgers’ secondary in Week 2: height. The Badgers don’t have a single...
Daily Cardinal
Column: Honest observations and takeaways from the first week of Big Ten action
Once the first week of football is over, it’s easy to jump to conclusions. Every team is either overrated or underrated. We adjust our opinions — and emotions — based on such little evidence. However, there were still plenty of notable moments and valid reasons for fans...
