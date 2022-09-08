ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 essential jacket trends to see you through autumn

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
It’s that time of year again: there’s a chill in the air, school holidays are over, and summer is starting to feel like a distant memory.

It’s not quite time to don our proper winter coats yet, but a jacket is essential for dealing with tricky transitional weather.

As we head into autumn, these are the jacket trends you need to know about…

1. Varsity

The preppy trend is still going strong, with cotton shirts, pleated skirts and loafers coming top of the class this autumn.

Complete your American-inspired look with an oversized ‘borrowed from my boyfriend’ varsity jacket.

(George at Asda/PA)

George At Asda Cream Varsity Bomber Jacket, £30

(JD Sports/PA)

Supply & Demand Varsity Oversized Jacket, £55, JD Sports

2. Shacket

Halfway between a shirt and a jacket, the shacket is brilliantly versatile.

Throw a neutral style in grey or khaki over a midi dress and ankle boots for a casual cool look, while a leather shacket adds edge to the classic jeans and trainers combo.

Love Mark Heyes Faux Leather Shacket, £59; Love Mark Heyes Slim Mom Jeans, £45; Kaleidoscope Black Leather Trainers, £52, Freemans

(Very/PA)

V by Very Jersey Textured Military Button Shacket Grey, £35

(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Pink Boucle Twin Pocket Shacket, £30

3. Quilted

Who would have thought a root vegetable would inspire such a huge trend?

The ‘onion-quilted’ jacket (so called because of the shape of the pattern) has become an autumn must-have. Lightweight but warm, these boxy cover-ups are perfect for chilly mornings.

(Bonmarche/PA)

Bonmarche Collarless Quilted Jacket in Denim Rinse Wash, £30

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Spirit Quilted Jacket in Pale Green, £65

4. Heritage blazer

The tailoring trend is evolving for autumn, with tweed, check, houndstooth and other heritage patterns proving popular.

Keep it classic with a black and white cropped blazer, or go bold in a bright check print.

(Joe Browns/PA)

Joe Browns Magnificent Mono Jacket, £80; Jersey Roll Neck Top, £26; Magnificent Mono Skirt, £45

(River Island/PA)

River Island Blue Check Boucle Blazer, £75

5. Biker

While black leather jackets will never go out of style, there’s something delightfully autumnal about a suede biker.

From muted shades like khaki and brown to punchy pinks and berries, they’re ideal with jeans, swishy skirts or leather-look trousers.

(FatFace/PA)

FatFace Suzie Biker Jacket, £220; Swinley Forest Fauna Midi Dress, £79

(Peacocks/PA)

Peacocks Womens Mink Suedette Biker Jacket, £28

IN THIS ARTICLE
