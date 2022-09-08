ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III: Cornwall proclamation made at Truro Cathedral

Proclamations of the accession of King Charles III are being made across Cornwall. His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. A proclamation held outside Truro Cathedral at 13:00 BST for the county was read first by the High Sheriff of Cornwall and then in Cornish by the Grand Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh.
BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry holds off Rory McIlroy & Jon Rahm

-17 S Lowry (Ire); -16 J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -15 T Gooch (US); -14 P Reed (US), T Detry (Bel) Selected others: -12 L Westwood (Eng), M Southgate (Eng); -11 D Horsey (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng); -10 G Forrest; -9 I Poulter (Eng); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 G McDowell (NI)
East Midlands: People share their memories of meeting the queen

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II people from across the East Midlands have been sharing their memories of meeting her. Her majesty's "great sense of humour" and "gracious" nature were among many of the qualities recognised by those who were invited to spend time with her.
