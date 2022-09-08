Read full article on original website
Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff
Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
UPDATE: Teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Xiyan Oka was last seen in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue around 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon. He was wearing glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, green tinted jeans and sneakers.
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
Rapid City Police arrest three suspects in connection with burglaries
BOX ELDER, S.D. – Police say three Rapid City individuals were arrested Monday night in connection with some area burglaries. According to a Rapid City Police Department news release, police arrested 49-year-old Joey Comes, 40-year-old Esmerelda Stands and 38-year-old Joshua Vlcek. The three were arrested following an execution of...
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
72 year old killed in Saturday night accident north of Hill City
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the 72 year old man who died Saturday night (10:33pm MT, Sept. 3, 2022) in a motorcycle crash about 15 miles north of Hill City. Preliminary crash information indicates Paul Smith of Zumbrota, MN, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson...
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PHOTOS: 5th annual Box Elder Patriot Day Parade
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder hosted their 5th annual Patriot Day celebration this afternoon. The free, family-friendly fun began at 2:30 p.m. with a parade, and NewsCenter1’s Darsha Nelson was there for all the fun!. The festivities continue this evening at Box Elder City...
Sturgis to replace aging banner poles
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will spend $368,800 to upgrade its banner poles along Junction Avenue and Main Street. The poles are used throughout the year to hang banners for events such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Mustang Rally and Camaro Rally. The city also uses the pole structures to hang Christmas decorations.
Missing Minnesota man found dead at Stratobowl
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
A problem ‘well’ managed
SPEARFISH — The Young Well, which has been shut down since Memorial Day weekend, will soon be back up and running, according to an update by Spearfish Public Works Assistant Director Adam McMahon. “All of the parts that we were waiting are finally in, or will be in this...
Pooch pageant helps pets in need
RAPID CITY — The Central States Fair went to the dogs Aug. 20 to raise funds for Jake’s Fund, the Pennington County arm of Hobo’s Healing Heart – a non-profit organization providing funds for emergency medical care. Jake’s Fund was launched in December 2021 after Diana...
Rapid City looks to the past as time capsule is unveiled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City took a look back in time Wednesday when a 1922 time capsule was opened. It took two weeks for crews to locate and dig up the time capsule, which was located in the Pennington County Courthouse. Part of what took so long to find it was that the exact location of the capsule had been lost over the last century.
‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In celebration of their 45th class reunion the Rapid City Central High School class of ‘77 decided to show some love to the community that helped give them an education. In the spirit of giving the class of ‘77 completed a community project today. The goal of the project was to build and outfit 77 twin beds that would be donated to children in the community.
Better Marijuana Laws Group opens Rapid City Office
“South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City Friday. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day….. Schweich says they are depending on volunteers….....
YMCA of Rapid City prepares for opening of new wellness facility in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid City focuses on community health and a new partnership continues that mission. “We’re so excited for the Liberty Center and our great partnership with the City of Box Elder and the Ellsworth Authority,” said Keiz Larson, the executive officer for YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
