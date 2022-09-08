Read full article on original website
Related
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in white
Microsoft has this week announced the launch of the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in white. The latest addition to the range of Xbox game controllers has been designed to meet the “core needs of today’s competitive gamers, putting exceptional performance, customization, and durability where it matters most — in your hands” says Microsoft.
Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched
Nintendo is launching a new special edition version of its Nintendo Switch OLED model, the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition. The Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition will be available from the 4th of November 2022. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet...
Call Of Duty Will Stay On PlayStation For Three Years After Current Agreement
Microsoft announced in January that it was moving to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in gaming history. Regulators have to approve of this, but if all goes according to Microsoft’s plan, the company will own Activision Blizzard, the publisher, and developer behind Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more, by the spring or summer of 2023.
New Overwatch 2 heroes to be locked behind a battle pass
Overwatch 2 is just a few weeks away from our hands, and as it gets closer, more details are coming to light. We know that there will be three new heroes, the first new faces for the series in over two years. But there will be some changes to how Blizzard introduces these new playable characters. That is that you’ll have to unlock them through a battle pass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Patch 1.6 rolls out
Cyberpunk 2077 players will be pleased to know that the new Edgerunners Update is now live and available to download with new gigs available for you to enjoy. As well as new content the Edgerunners Update rolled out by CD Projekt Red also includes a variety of gameplay fixes and improvements, free DLCs, as well as content inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the new anime series that will be premiere on Netflix later this month from September 13th 2022.
Sony to offer Gray Camouflage collection for PS5
Finding a PlayStation 5 is still very difficult to find, but at least it is getting just a tad easier these days. However, that’s not stopping Sony from adding more customization options for those of us who already own the PS5 console. This fall, the company is set to release the Gray Camouflage collection. This collection consists of a new set of plates for the console, as well as a matching DualSense controller and Pulse headset. Now your console can look badass when you play call of duty.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC to be next-gen-only
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first DLC. CD Projekt Red has announced Phantom Liberty, an adventure that takes place in a new district within the Night City. That’s great news for fans of the game. The trailer doesn’t really tell us very much, only that the protagonist, V, is...
Twelve South Curve Flex Macbook stand launched in the UK
Twelve South has launched their latest MacBook stand in the UK, the Twelve South Curve Flex, it is designed to be flexible and allow you a range of positions to use your MacBook with. Your MacBook screen and camera can be elevated to up to 22 inches and it can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung Odyssey Ark being sold exclusively through Harrods
Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is being sold exclusively through Harrods in London. The good news is that it is also being sold online through Samsung’s website, so if you don’t live in London, you can order it from there. Equipped with...
Samsung Developer Conference 2022 announced for October 12th
Samsung has announced that its Samsung Developer Conference 2022 will take place on the 12th of October 2022 at the Moscone North in San Francisco on October 12. The event will be both an in-person event and a virtual event and Samsung will be focusing on its SmartThings platform at the event.
Evil West extended gameplay trailer
Gamers looking forward to the release of the new highly anticipated Evil West game which will be available to play in a few months time on November 22nd 2022. Are sure to enjoy this new extended gameplay trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect when the game rolls out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.
Sony Xperia 5 IV up for pre-order on O2
The new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone is now available to pre-order with O2 in the UK and the handset starts at £37 a month with 4GB of data and £30 upfront. The device was made official earlier this month and it will go on sale before the end of September.
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini compact 60% mechanical wireless keyboard
The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a new compact 60% wireless mechanical keyboard launch this week available in a variety of different languages including US English, French, German, Japanese, UK English and Nordic. The Series 5000 aluminum top plate enhances structural stability and durability and is made from the same material used in “combat jets” says SteelSeries.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max unveiled
We previously saw the new iPhone14 and 14 Plus, Apple also unveiled their new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets at their press event yesterday. The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max handsets come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, Apple has ditched the notch on these handsets for a pill-shaped camera cutout.
Vivo Y75s Android smartphone unveiled
We have already seen a couple of new Android smartphones from Vivo this month and now we have another one, the Vivo Y75s. The Vivo Y75s comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it also comes with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 401ppi.
Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch
The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus smartphones get official
The new Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones are now official, we have been hearing rumors about the handsets for some time, and the specifications are pretty much the same as the rumors. The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Plus features a...
1440p PS5 system software update rolls out worldwide
PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the rollout worldwide of the new 1440p support, Gamelists and new social features for the PS5 will be pleased to know Sony has released the update globally today. The latest PS5 update includes a variety of highly-requested features such as 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists. It is worth noting that 1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz and Sony says that results may vary depending on the PS game being played.
WAHU smart sneakers feature integrated robotics and AI cushioning
WAHU is a new next-generation sneaker equipped with a variety of different technology from companion application to integrated robotics and AI cushioning. The WAHU smart sneakers feature adaptable soles and and not only water and dust resistant but are made in Italy and feature patented technology. Backer early bird pledges...
Nikon Z Tamron F 4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens
Photography lens manufacturer Tamron has this week introduced its first lens for the Nikon Z mount system introducing the new Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047). The telephoto zoom lens features a Nikon Z mount for full-frame mirrorless cameras and will be available to purchase at the end of September 2022 priced at £700 in the UK and €830 in Ireland and is also available for Sony cameras.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0