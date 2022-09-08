Read full article on original website
Disabled firefighter’s wife set to be honored
Kimberly Nochta is a natural caregiver. Taking care of others comes easily to the North Phoenix native, who was dubbed an “old soul” as a child. The South Scottsdale resident followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a nurse. Her instincts kicked in when her 37-year-old Goodyear firefighter husband, Cory, was diagnosed with ALS on Oct. 19, 2020, forcing him to medically retire late last year.
