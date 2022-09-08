Anyone who has ever been to the doctor and diagnosed with some kind of ailment — cold, flu, COVID, infection — has undoubtedly been told to make sure they drink lots of fluids. Water isn’t some kind of universal cure, but its benefits go far beyond what most people realize, according to Taylor Boyle, owner of an iDrip Therapy franchise in Peoria.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO