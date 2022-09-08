ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Renters protest condition of student-leased properties in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Renters who said they are fed up with their living conditions in Muncie protested Saturday in front of the place they say is responsible. Some tenants have accused BSU Rentals and Middletown Property of taking advantage of students and claim they're being forced to live in "unlivable" conditions with "filthy" apartments, some infested with black mold and bugs.
MUNCIE, IN
wfyi.org

IPS drops employee attendance requirement for $1,500 bonuses

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at chalkbeat.org/newsletters. Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family

LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
LEBANON, IN
Current Publishing

Indiana American Water plans water main flushing

Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Co-Alliance Celebrates Opening of New Indianapolis Headquarters

Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Indianapolis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event on Friday. Co-Alliance’s corporate headquarters is now located at 770 North High School Road in Indianapolis. The new location is 10 miles east of its previous headquarters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

City breaks ground on improvements to Old Southside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — The Old Southside is getting some major improvements. Indianapolis city leaders broke ground on a $6.8 million infrastructure project they believe will transform the city. It's all part of the Lift Indy program. "No one knows a neighborhood better than the neighbors themselves," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Washington Township schools grapple with bus delays after a third of drivers call off

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township schools have asked parents to find alternatives to its buses after approximately one-third of drivers called off work Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township said morning and afternoon bus routes were impacted by the shortage. It also means after-school activity late bus runs […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home

INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo Stellantis plant reaches agreement with striking workers

UPDATE: Stellantis released a statement on Sunday night regarding a tentative agreement with UAW Local 1166. That statement is posted below: “Stellantis confirms that the Company and UAW Local 1166, representing the workers at the Kokomo, Indiana, Casting Plant, have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a new local contract. As the tentative agreement still needs to […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Tippecanoe County Health Department to start administering updated COVID-19 boosters Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

