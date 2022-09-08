Read full article on original website
MUNCIE, Ind. — Renters who said they are fed up with their living conditions in Muncie protested Saturday in front of the place they say is responsible. Some tenants have accused BSU Rentals and Middletown Property of taking advantage of students and claim they're being forced to live in "unlivable" conditions with "filthy" apartments, some infested with black mold and bugs.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross opened a shelter after a fire displaced residents Saturday night at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis. According to the Red Cross, the fire happened at The Avoca apartments, which is located in the 4600 block...
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at chalkbeat.org/newsletters. Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement...
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced a deal Thursday to keep the water and gas on at four apartment complexes. Also announced was that JPC Affordable Housing will be selling all its properties in Indianapolis. At the time of sale, JPC will pay Citizens Energy Group 80% of what is owed on past utilities.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s an old saying about how neither snow, nor rain, nor heat or gloom of night can stop the United States Postal Service from getting you your mail. You can’t prove that by 88-year-old Bonnie Marsh though, who lives on the northeast side in Indianapolis' Pleasant Hills neighborhood - not for almost the past month, anyway.
LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help from community members and business owners after a man was found dead in the driver's seat of a cab.
Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Indianapolis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event on Friday. Co-Alliance’s corporate headquarters is now located at 770 North High School Road in Indianapolis. The new location is 10 miles east of its previous headquarters...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Old Southside is getting some major improvements. Indianapolis city leaders broke ground on a $6.8 million infrastructure project they believe will transform the city. It's all part of the Lift Indy program. "No one knows a neighborhood better than the neighbors themselves," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.
INDIANAPOLIS — A chain link fence now lines a portion of Broad Ripple Avenue as the city starts on its multi-million-dollar project to improve the street, sidewalks and drainage. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works began the first phase of construction Tuesday that stretches east of the Winthrop Avenue...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township schools have asked parents to find alternatives to its buses after approximately one-third of drivers called off work Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township said morning and afternoon bus routes were impacted by the shortage. It also means after-school activity late bus runs […]
Workers at a casting plant for the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles on Saturday went on strike to demand a local agreement with Stellantis NV that provides members with a "safe and comfortable place to work," the United Auto Workers said in a statement. Leaders of UAW Local 1166...
INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
UPDATE: Stellantis released a statement on Sunday night regarding a tentative agreement with UAW Local 1166. That statement is posted below: “Stellantis confirms that the Company and UAW Local 1166, representing the workers at the Kokomo, Indiana, Casting Plant, have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a new local contract. As the tentative agreement still needs to […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
You don't know this "Liz."
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A decommissioned Columbus Police Department patrol vehicle will be going to Kentucky to help a sheriff's office that lost a car in the historic July flooding. A 2016 Ford Police Interceptor sedan, which was recently taken out of service, will go to the Perry County Sheriff’s...
