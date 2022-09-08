Read full article on original website
bella chow girl
3d ago
Very good looking young man. And he can drum hard , kid you made dad proud!
Positive vibes
3d ago
he did a fantastic job, his Dad would have been proud, 😎
Taylor Hawkins’ son Oliver drums in honour of late father at tribute concert
Taylor Hawkins’s teenage son filled in for his late dad on the drums as the Foo Fighters performed “My Hero” at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert.Oliver Shane (16) took over the drumsticks to honour his father, who was found dead in March in his Colombia hotel room at the age of 50.Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and Mark Ronson were among the stars who took to the stage on Saturday (3 September) to give the rockstar a powerful send-off.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
Collider
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
