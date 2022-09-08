ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 10

bella chow girl
3d ago

Very good looking young man. And he can drum hard , kid you made dad proud!

Reply
16
Positive vibes
3d ago

he did a fantastic job, his Dad would have been proud, 😎

Reply
14
Related
The Independent

Taylor Hawkins’ son Oliver drums in honour of late father at tribute concert

Taylor Hawkins’s teenage son filled in for his late dad on the drums as the Foo Fighters performed “My Hero” at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert.Oliver Shane (16) took over the drumsticks to honour his father, who was found dead in March in his Colombia hotel room at the age of 50.Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and Mark Ronson were among the stars who took to the stage on Saturday (3 September) to give the rockstar a powerful send-off.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MUSIC
Collider

Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Stewart Copeland
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Kesha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#My Hero#The Drums#Cbs
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy