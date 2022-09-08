Read full article on original website
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals get to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL when they battle each other on Sunday night. This feud has a long and rich history, and Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger is well aware of the same. Big Ben recently launched his own podcast, Footbahlin with Ben […] The post ‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
Tom Brady teases Rob Gronkowski to return to Buccaneers, Gronk responds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are clamoring for one thing: for Rob Gronkowski to come back to the team. The legendary tight end announced his second retirement early in the off-season. Ever since Tom Brady returned from retirement, though, fans are eagerly waiting for Gronk to lace up his cleats one more time for his best buddy Tommy.
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Mike Tomlin gifting Steelers with Black Air Forces
The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing up their preparations for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, so head coach Mike Tomlin decided to get everyone on his team a gift before the season begins. It drew some attention on social media, and got quite the reaction from Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James. Tomlin […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Mike Tomlin gifting Steelers with Black Air Forces appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney believes quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a major reason why the team is off to its first 2-0 start since the 2020 season after defeating the Furman Paladins, 35-12, on Saturday. “DJ has played with a lot of toughness. What you saw out there is what he’s shown in practice. Been […] The post Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Twitter hilariously trolls Bengals after Joe Burrow’s disastrous first half
The Cincinnati Bengals had an absolute nightmare first half in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Burrow was dangerously inaccurate, turning the ball over a total of four times in the first half of play as the Steelers jumped out to a big lead over the Bengals. Naturally, the Steelers were feeling themselves after the first 30 minutes of game time, and the team’s official Twitter account took a hilarious jab at the Bengals and Burrow’s turnover issues.
Gisele Bündchen's Reported Plans for NFL Sunday Are the Latest Clue There's 'Tension' In Her Marriage to Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s marital issues with wife Gisele Bündcen have been at the forefront of the start of the NFL season, and neither of them has come out to refute the reports. With Brady’s first game of the season on Sunday, it looks like his personal life will still be a hot topic. Over the years, the supermodel has been a supportive wife, often attending the games with their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son Jack, 15, from a prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan. However, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider told People that this week’s football game might...
NFL
Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update
The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bengals
With a Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game scheduled against the Bengals, new QB Mitch Trubisky will be placed under the microscope. Can he effectively direct the Steelers offense, or will Mike Tomlin have to call Kenny Pickett up to the field? Ahead of this Steelers-Bengals game, we’ll be making our Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 predictions.
Radio host starts new Deion Sanders rumor
It seems like only a matter of time before Deion Sanders leaves Jackson State to become the head coach at an FBS school, but the Hall of Famer is going to wait for the right offer. One local radio host seems to think that offer could come from Georgia Tech.
Week 1 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off the Matt Eberflus era. But these teams couldn’t be any further apart in terms of public perception. The 49ers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, many believe the Bears are destined to finish among the worst teams in the league.
Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1
The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
