Church Community Connection: Take the time to get to know people
Every once and a while, you meet someone special. Such was the case a few months ago when I received an email from a reader of the Foothills Focus. His name is Paul Fredericks, the Pastor of Heritage Bible Church in Phoenix. He explained how much he and his wife...
Anthem Rotary Club donates funds to Black Canyon Heritage Park
The Anthem Rotary Club donated funds to the Black Canyon Heritage Park for a new and improved picnic area for park visitors to enjoy. With this donation, the park was able to purchase new picnic tables and signage for the park’s picnic area. On Saturday, Aug. 27, 14 members...
Mobile IV service improves health with hydration
Anyone who has ever been to the doctor and diagnosed with some kind of ailment — cold, flu, COVID, infection — has undoubtedly been told to make sure they drink lots of fluids. Water isn’t some kind of universal cure, but its benefits go far beyond what most people realize, according to Taylor Boyle, owner of an iDrip Therapy franchise in North Phoenix.
Blood donors needed due to critical shortage
Vitalant is having emergency blood drives across the Valley in response to its blood supply having been depleted by nearly 50% since the start of the summer. All eligible donors are urged to schedule an appointment to donate blood now for the coming days and weeks, especially around the Labor Day holiday when donations are expected to drop by as much as 25%. While donors of all blood types are needed, the emergency shortage is acute for Type-O, the most transfused blood type.
