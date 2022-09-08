Vitalant is having emergency blood drives across the Valley in response to its blood supply having been depleted by nearly 50% since the start of the summer. All eligible donors are urged to schedule an appointment to donate blood now for the coming days and weeks, especially around the Labor Day holiday when donations are expected to drop by as much as 25%. While donors of all blood types are needed, the emergency shortage is acute for Type-O, the most transfused blood type.

CAVE CREEK, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO