San Luis Obispo, CA

POLITICO

The anti-nuclear activist whose dreams were just dashed

Rochelle Becker has been trying to close Diablo Canyon since before it opened. The executive director of the San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility has been raising safety and cost arguments against Pacific Gas & Electric's nuclear plant on the central California coast for 45 years, largely about the risk of an earthquake causing a release of radiation.
New Times

Tiny house project creates waves in Morro Bay

Aesthetic and public access concerns have plagued a triangular plot of land nestled in a crevice between Sandpiper Court and Main Street in recent months. In May, the Morro Bay Planning Commission denied Sandy Bean's application to build a 496-square-foot, two-story tiny home on that lot, which included requests for a conditional use permit, coastal development permit, and several variances.
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 4-6

Michael Rothgarn age 50 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Doyle Duniven age 75 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Carlotta Standingcloud, age 65 a resident of Atascadero,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County

In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
