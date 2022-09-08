We’re all familiar with the Western classics, but they’re just that—classic. What we need is a shiny, unique, and preferably seductive take on the genre. That’s exactly what Desperada is here to deliver. LA’s favorite cowgirls take a new Hollywood homestead — Vermont Hollywood! Desperada will lead you through the classic tale of good versus evil, the notorious pathos of Western films and the dynamic scenes that juxtapose cinematic stillness with sudden action, violence and physical feats. All this and more embodied by world-class female talent — cirque artists, glorious dance ensemble, burlesque starlets and a rung of other debaucherous outlaws for your viewing pleasure! The Vermont Hollywood is an uncanny space to host our bevy of sultry, silver screen sweethearts. Formerly a movie theater, it has since transformed into a state-of-the-art live event space with amenities to provide LA with the Broadway-caliber show it deserves. Watch our characters step off the film strip and into your hearts!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO