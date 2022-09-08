Read full article on original website
WATCH: Deputies descend on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh
Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department flooded the gas station on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh on Saturday morning as two men cause a disturbance. Larry Block investigates.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-10-2022]
In my near two decades of living in Los Angeles, I don’t ever remember a day pushing 90 degrees that also had rain in the forecast. But here we are. And if you’re willing to take a chance on the weather gods’ cooperation, there is much to see and do on this cloudy Saturday.
Santa Monica Mirror
‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos
No actual honey. More than burgers. A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food more appealing to the public while saving the planet with its bee-centric branding. Honeybee Burger, located in Venice and Mid City, Los Angeles, was launched in 2019 by a group of passionate entrepreneurs...
foxla.com
Authorities clean up beach encampments in 'No Man's Land' between Santa Monica, Venice
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities on Friday cleaned up the beach encampments in "No Man's Land," the border between Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beach. The Santa Monica Police Department posted photos of the cleanup on their Facebook page, writing that their primary objective is educating those in violation of Santa Monica municipal codes and State laws, enforcing violations when necessary, and connecting individuals with all available resources to minimize habitual and chronic offenders from returning.
luxury-houses.net
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
Budonoki Hoping to Open Brick-and-Mortar
The new restaurant has been serving Los Angeles through pop-up events
Tickets Just Went On Sale For The Seductive, Action-Packed Cabaret Desperada
We’re all familiar with the Western classics, but they’re just that—classic. What we need is a shiny, unique, and preferably seductive take on the genre. That’s exactly what Desperada is here to deliver. LA’s favorite cowgirls take a new Hollywood homestead — Vermont Hollywood! Desperada will lead you through the classic tale of good versus evil, the notorious pathos of Western films and the dynamic scenes that juxtapose cinematic stillness with sudden action, violence and physical feats. All this and more embodied by world-class female talent — cirque artists, glorious dance ensemble, burlesque starlets and a rung of other debaucherous outlaws for your viewing pleasure! The Vermont Hollywood is an uncanny space to host our bevy of sultry, silver screen sweethearts. Formerly a movie theater, it has since transformed into a state-of-the-art live event space with amenities to provide LA with the Broadway-caliber show it deserves. Watch our characters step off the film strip and into your hearts!
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
pasadenanow.com
With Grand Opening Called Off for Saturday, Pasadenans Anxious to Enjoy New Playhouse Village Park
The City announced that the grand opening of Playhouse Village Park in Pasadena has been postponed from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Sept. 17 due to the inclement weather this weekend. Pasadenans will have to wait a week to enjoy a much-anticipated park, over a decade in the making. The new...
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: Two New Restaurants Coming to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland
With the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown fully underway, we get our first look at the project’s final form from the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. We have several new updates on the project as seen in a scale model on display on the show floor. First up are two new restaurants planned for the land.
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
sunnews.org
Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing
Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Monica Mirror
Developer Demolishes 77-Year-Old Promenade Property to Make Way for Sleek Three-Story Building
Building was formerly the home of Lush Cosmetics, sunglasses store Chilli Beans and office space. Developer Blatteis & Schnur Inc. has demolished a 77-year-old building on the Third Street Promenade with plans to build a three-story structure with large glass walls. The website describes the developer’s plans for the property...
Introducing Cheap Fast Eats: LAist's Guide To Chowing Down For $10 Or Less. This Time We're In Pasadena
In our new monthly series, we visit neighborhoods across the city to find quick and tasty dishes that are easy on the wallet.
Santa Monica Mirror
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3. Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening a new location of his Chicken+Beer restaurant in Los Angeles International Airport as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Chicken+Beer’s other location is at Concourse D • Gate D5 of Atlanta International Airport. The new LAX location will be located at 300 World Way, Terminal 3.
orangecoast.com
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
