Environment

Severe storms moving through Tampa Bay

By Leigh Spann
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Keep the umbrellas handy for the next few days. Deeper moisture spreads across the state and enhances our rain chances.

Today, we have a 70% rain chance, and a few showers are possible near the coast in the morning. The downpours spread inland during the afternoon. The rain tapers off early in the evening, but the clouds linger around.

The extra clouds and rain keep highs down to 90 degrees today.

It looks like the rainiest day will be Friday. Expect off and on storms at any point during the day. Most of us will stay in the upper 80s between the downpours.

The onshore wind pattern continues into the weekend, so the rain chances remain high. There’s a 70% rain chance Saturday, and the heaviest rain will be in the middle of the afternoon. We go down slightly to a 60% chance Sunday.

Highs remain close to average into next week, and morning showers are possible each day as well.

Thankfully, even though the tropics are quite active right now, no systems are threatening the U.S. coastline in the near future.

