Latest US Delegation Departs Taiwan Following Recent Wave of Visits
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, concluded a trip Taiwan on Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile trips by U.S. officials in recent weeks. Murphy and her delegation, including Democratic House member Kai Kahele, and Republican...
UN Raises Concern About Treatment of Disabled in China, Ukraine
Geneva — The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has raised concerns about the treatment of people with disabilities in China and Ukraine. The two countries are among nine whose records came under review by the 18-member monitoring group during its latest session. The committee said...
China’s Charm Offensive Loses Appeal in Baltics
WASHINGTON — For the Baltic states in northeastern Europe, the dream of increased prosperity through trade and investment from China has run its course, analysts tell VOA. “This was the debate that happened in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania around 2016, that we should get some investment from China, we should attract this ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, as well as railway cargo from China, but those voices have gone down,” said Martins Hirss, a political scientist teaching at the University of Latvia, in a phone interview from Riga.
Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll
Hawassa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to leave the parks and lay off thousands of workers.
China’s Mass Incarceration of Uyghurs Overshadows UN Council Agenda
GENEVA — China’s mass incarceration of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities is not on the U.N. Human Rights Council’s packed agenda for its session starting Monday. However, the controversial policy threatens to overshadow all the other issues to be examined during the council’s monthlong session. Human...
Uyghur News Recap: Sept. 2–9, 2022
Washington — Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world. Ex-New Zealand foreign minister criticized for comments about UN Uyghur report. Gerry Brownlee, a lawmaker for the center-right National Party of New Zealand and former foreign minister, drew criticism for his remarks about the U.N. report saying China committed human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Brownlee said that it was good that the report "acknowledges that there has been a terrorism problem" in Xinjiang, which is why China sends Uyghurs to what it calls reeducation camps.
Asian markets rally in early trading, building on US gains
Asian markets rallied in early trading on Monday, building on the momentum of gains in the United States and Europe at the end of last week, as investors price in the expectation of further interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. Traders expect the Fed to impose another large hike in interest rates next week, after two 75-basis-point increases already.
China Greenlights Kenyan Avocados Amid Trade Imbalance
Chinese consumers will now have an opportunity to taste "green gold" — fresh avocados from Kenya. Some say this latest trade development is a boon for avocado producers and a step toward evening out an imbalance between the two countries, but some economists say more needs to be done. Kate Bartlett explains. Camera: Amos Wangwa.
EU Nations Seek Joint Efforts to Fight Rising Energy Costs
European Union ministers met Friday in Brussels to seek joint solutions to protect citizens from rising energy prices. The increases threaten to put millions of people into cold and poverty this winter as Russia cuts off natural gas supplies. As tensions with Russia increase over the war in Ukraine, energy...
Bidens to Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary at Pentagon, Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday by delivering remarks and laying a wreath at the Pentagon, the White House said Tuesday. The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers took control of commercial planes and used them...
US Pauses, 21 Years Later, to Remember 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
Washington — Americans paused in sorrow and reflection Sunday on the anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil, the September 11, 2001, crashing of four passenger jets hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists that killed nearly 3,000 people. President Joe Biden marked the moment in the solemnity of a...
Can New COVID-19 Boosters Spell the End for Omicron?
Americans are pondering whether to get the updated COVID-19 boosters that U.S. authorities recently approved. Experts told VOA's Veronica Balderas Iglesias that while fast-tracked, these so-called "bivalent" vaccines are safe and should be readily available to the rest of the world. Videographer/Video editor: Veronica Balderas Iglesias.
UN Report: Division Preventing Nations from Improving Lives
A report published by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) finds that progress in human development has halted or gone backward. The UN study was released Thursday. It cites the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, economic uncertainty, and other crises as the main reasons for the lack of progress. The report...
UN Chief: Flood-Ravaged Pakistan Wrongly Attacked by 'Blind' Nature
ISLAMABAD — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while referring to Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, said Friday that “humanity has declared war on nature and nature is striking back.”. Guterres spoke in Islamabad at the start of his two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood-ravaged South Asian nation....
Blinken Says Costs of Russian Invasion Are ‘Huge’ as Ukraine Scores Victories
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO's secretary-general to discuss Ukraine's recent military gains and how European countries will get through the coming winter with less Russian gas and oil. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: How Ukrainians Purchased Military Equipment
Ukraine and the IAEA say they’ve learned of a serious development at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The challenges facing the European Union as ministers meet to discuss what to do about soaring energy prices. How everyday Ukrainians are crowdfunding significant military purchases.
Hawaii Closes Last Coal-fueled Power Center in Move to Renewable Energy
The state of Hawaii recently closed its last electricity production center fueled by coal. The closure is part of its effort to decrease the use of fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, and to increase the use of renewable energy resources. The coal plant had operated for 30 years....
UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine Has Made ‘Significant Gains’
Britain’s defense ministry says Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region. The agency’s intelligence report, posted Sunday on Twitter, said, “Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the strategically important cities of Kupiansk and Izium.”. Ukrainian forces...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 9
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 a.m.: Poland is interested in buying power from Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukraine Warns Russian Cyber Onslaught Is Coming
Washington — Ukraine is bracing for a new wave of Russian cyberattacks likely aimed at freezing its citizens in coming months and crippling its spending power. The attacks, according to an assessment shared Friday by a top Ukrainian cyber official, are expected to include precision cyber strikes, combining virtual efforts against key systems with physical action targeting critical infrastructure as winter approaches.
