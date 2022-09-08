ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Latest US Delegation Departs Taiwan Following Recent Wave of Visits

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, concluded a trip Taiwan on Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile trips by U.S. officials in recent weeks. Murphy and her delegation, including Democratic House member Kai Kahele, and Republican...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

UN Raises Concern About Treatment of Disabled in China, Ukraine

Geneva — The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has raised concerns about the treatment of people with disabilities in China and Ukraine. The two countries are among nine whose records came under review by the 18-member monitoring group during its latest session. The committee said...
WORLD
Voice of America

China’s Charm Offensive Loses Appeal in Baltics

WASHINGTON — For the Baltic states in northeastern Europe, the dream of increased prosperity through trade and investment from China has run its course, analysts tell VOA. “This was the debate that happened in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania around 2016, that we should get some investment from China, we should attract this ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, as well as railway cargo from China, but those voices have gone down,” said Martins Hirss, a political scientist teaching at the University of Latvia, in a phone interview from Riga.
CHINA
Voice of America

Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll

Hawassa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to leave the parks and lay off thousands of workers.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Voice of America

China’s Mass Incarceration of Uyghurs Overshadows UN Council Agenda

GENEVA — China’s mass incarceration of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities is not on the U.N. Human Rights Council’s packed agenda for its session starting Monday. However, the controversial policy threatens to overshadow all the other issues to be examined during the council’s monthlong session. Human...
CHINA
Voice of America

Uyghur News Recap: Sept. 2–9, 2022

Washington — Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world. Ex-New Zealand foreign minister criticized for comments about UN Uyghur report. Gerry Brownlee, a lawmaker for the center-right National Party of New Zealand and former foreign minister, drew criticism for his remarks about the U.N. report saying China committed human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Brownlee said that it was good that the report "acknowledges that there has been a terrorism problem" in Xinjiang, which is why China sends Uyghurs to what it calls reeducation camps.
WORLD
AFP

Asian markets rally in early trading, building on US gains

Asian markets rallied in early trading on Monday, building on the momentum of gains in the United States and Europe at the end of last week, as investors price in the expectation of further interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. Traders expect the Fed to impose another large hike in interest rates next week, after two 75-basis-point increases already.
STOCKS
Voice of America

China Greenlights Kenyan Avocados Amid Trade Imbalance

Chinese consumers will now have an opportunity to taste "green gold" — fresh avocados from Kenya. Some say this latest trade development is a boon for avocado producers and a step toward evening out an imbalance between the two countries, but some economists say more needs to be done. Kate Bartlett explains. Camera: Amos Wangwa.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
Voice of America

EU Nations Seek Joint Efforts to Fight Rising Energy Costs

European Union ministers met Friday in Brussels to seek joint solutions to protect citizens from rising energy prices. The increases threaten to put millions of people into cold and poverty this winter as Russia cuts off natural gas supplies. As tensions with Russia increase over the war in Ukraine, energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Bidens to Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary at Pentagon, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday by delivering remarks and laying a wreath at the Pentagon, the White House said Tuesday. The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers took control of commercial planes and used them...
SHANKSVILLE, PA
Voice of America

US Pauses, 21 Years Later, to Remember 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Washington — Americans paused in sorrow and reflection Sunday on the anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil, the September 11, 2001, crashing of four passenger jets hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists that killed nearly 3,000 people. President Joe Biden marked the moment in the solemnity of a...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Can New COVID-19 Boosters Spell the End for Omicron?

Americans are pondering whether to get the updated COVID-19 boosters that U.S. authorities recently approved. Experts told VOA's Veronica Balderas Iglesias that while fast-tracked, these so-called "bivalent" vaccines are safe and should be readily available to the rest of the world. Videographer/Video editor: Veronica Balderas Iglesias.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductors#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Commerce Department#Commerce#Chinese#American
Voice of America

UN Report: Division Preventing Nations from Improving Lives

A report published by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) finds that progress in human development has halted or gone backward. The UN study was released Thursday. It cites the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, economic uncertainty, and other crises as the main reasons for the lack of progress. The report...
HEALTH
Voice of America

UN Chief: Flood-Ravaged Pakistan Wrongly Attacked by 'Blind' Nature

ISLAMABAD — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while referring to Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, said Friday that “humanity has declared war on nature and nature is striking back.”. Guterres spoke in Islamabad at the start of his two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood-ravaged South Asian nation....
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: How Ukrainians Purchased Military Equipment

Ukraine and the IAEA say they’ve learned of a serious development at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The challenges facing the European Union as ministers meet to discuss what to do about soaring energy prices. How everyday Ukrainians are crowdfunding significant military purchases.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Voice of America

UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine Has Made ‘Significant Gains’

Britain’s defense ministry says Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region. The agency’s intelligence report, posted Sunday on Twitter, said, “Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the strategically important cities of Kupiansk and Izium.”. Ukrainian forces...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 a.m.: Poland is interested in buying power from Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine Warns Russian Cyber Onslaught Is Coming

Washington — Ukraine is bracing for a new wave of Russian cyberattacks likely aimed at freezing its citizens in coming months and crippling its spending power. The attacks, according to an assessment shared Friday by a top Ukrainian cyber official, are expected to include precision cyber strikes, combining virtual efforts against key systems with physical action targeting critical infrastructure as winter approaches.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy