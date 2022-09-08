Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Colleges Report Rise in Foreign Student Applications
As a new school year begins in the United States, institutions of higher education are voicing optimism that international student numbers are bouncing back given an increase in applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The Institute of International Education (IIE), in a report published in June, said U.S. colleges saw...
Voice of America
Biden Administration to Remove 'Public Charge' Immigration Hurdles
The Biden administration finalized a rule Friday to remove hurdles to immigration to anyone deemed “likely” to become dependent on public benefits while trying to obtain a visa or become a U.S. permanent resident. The final rule, published Friday, is scheduled to take effect December 23. “This action...
Perspective: What Big Tech companies — and all of us — owe America
Christopher DeMuth is right. We all have certain responsibilities to America because we are Americans, and that’s true of Big Tech companies like Google and Meta, and their leadership, too
Voice of America
Latest US Delegation Departs Taiwan Following Recent Wave of Visits
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, concluded a trip Taiwan on Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile trips by U.S. officials in recent weeks. Murphy and her delegation, including Democratic House member Kai Kahele, and Republican...
Voice of America
Visa to Start Categorizing Gun Shop Sales Separately
NEW YORK — Payment processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. It's a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting. But gun rights advocates have argued that step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings.
Voice of America
Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll
Hawassa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to leave the parks and lay off thousands of workers.
Voice of America
As Biden Touts Ohio Intel Plant, Fellow Democrat Questions President's 2024 Plans
New Albany, Ohio — President Joe Biden made an election-year visit to an overwhelmingly Republican part of Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a semiconductor plant that he promoted as evidence that his economic policies are working. But his trip was punctuated by comments from a fellow Democrat,...
Voice of America
Uyghur News Recap: Sept. 2–9, 2022
Washington — Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world. Ex-New Zealand foreign minister criticized for comments about UN Uyghur report. Gerry Brownlee, a lawmaker for the center-right National Party of New Zealand and former foreign minister, drew criticism for his remarks about the U.N. report saying China committed human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Brownlee said that it was good that the report "acknowledges that there has been a terrorism problem" in Xinjiang, which is why China sends Uyghurs to what it calls reeducation camps.
Voice of America
Indian Students ‘Rush’ to Attend Colleges in Other Countries
Indian students have been coming to universities in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for many years. But now that much of the nation is facing economic problems, students from lower-income, rural families are coming. They are gathering as much money as possible and asking universities for admission. Sachin...
Voice of America
Bidens to Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary at Pentagon, Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday by delivering remarks and laying a wreath at the Pentagon, the White House said Tuesday. The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers took control of commercial planes and used them...
Voice of America
German Farmer Grows Fruit under Solar Power Equipment
A German farmer is successfully growing apples beneath solar power equipment that produces electricity. It is currently harvest season for Christian Nachtwey, who operates an apple farm, or orchard, in the western German town of Gelsdorf. A reporter from The Associated Press recently visited Nachtwey as workers loaded up red Elstar apples ready to be shipped to stores.
Voice of America
Hawaii Closes Last Coal-fueled Power Center in Move to Renewable Energy
The state of Hawaii recently closed its last electricity production center fueled by coal. The closure is part of its effort to decrease the use of fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, and to increase the use of renewable energy resources. The coal plant had operated for 30 years....
