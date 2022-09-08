ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of America

US Colleges Report Rise in Foreign Student Applications

As a new school year begins in the United States, institutions of higher education are voicing optimism that international student numbers are bouncing back given an increase in applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The Institute of International Education (IIE), in a report published in June, said U.S. colleges saw...
COLLEGES
Voice of America

Biden Administration to Remove 'Public Charge' Immigration Hurdles

The Biden administration finalized a rule Friday to remove hurdles to immigration to anyone deemed “likely” to become dependent on public benefits while trying to obtain a visa or become a U.S. permanent resident. The final rule, published Friday, is scheduled to take effect December 23. “This action...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Latest US Delegation Departs Taiwan Following Recent Wave of Visits

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, concluded a trip Taiwan on Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile trips by U.S. officials in recent weeks. Murphy and her delegation, including Democratic House member Kai Kahele, and Republican...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Visa to Start Categorizing Gun Shop Sales Separately

NEW YORK — Payment processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. It's a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting. But gun rights advocates have argued that step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Voice of America

Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll

Hawassa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to leave the parks and lay off thousands of workers.
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Uyghur News Recap: Sept. 2–9, 2022

Washington — Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world. Ex-New Zealand foreign minister criticized for comments about UN Uyghur report. Gerry Brownlee, a lawmaker for the center-right National Party of New Zealand and former foreign minister, drew criticism for his remarks about the U.N. report saying China committed human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Brownlee said that it was good that the report "acknowledges that there has been a terrorism problem" in Xinjiang, which is why China sends Uyghurs to what it calls reeducation camps.
WORLD
Voice of America

Indian Students ‘Rush’ to Attend Colleges in Other Countries

Indian students have been coming to universities in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for many years. But now that much of the nation is facing economic problems, students from lower-income, rural families are coming. They are gathering as much money as possible and asking universities for admission. Sachin...
EDUCATION
Voice of America

Bidens to Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary at Pentagon, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday by delivering remarks and laying a wreath at the Pentagon, the White House said Tuesday. The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers took control of commercial planes and used them...
SHANKSVILLE, PA
Voice of America

German Farmer Grows Fruit under Solar Power Equipment

A German farmer is successfully growing apples beneath solar power equipment that produces electricity. It is currently harvest season for Christian Nachtwey, who operates an apple farm, or orchard, in the western German town of Gelsdorf. A reporter from The Associated Press recently visited Nachtwey as workers loaded up red Elstar apples ready to be shipped to stores.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

