ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday

June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maisie Smith
In Touch Weekly

Kate Gosselin Set to Make Reality TV Return on New Fox Show ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’

Making her return! Kate Gosselin is heading back to the world of reality TV for the new Fox show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 47, is set to appear on the new show, which is the American version of the U.K. series SAS: Who Dares Wins. The show will feature celebrity contestants as they are put through a series of challenges similar to a special forces training camp.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Eastenders
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight 'villain' Dean Wells goes public with Beauty and the Geek favourite Aimee Woolley as the new couple pose for loved-up photos at Maxim Magazine's 11th birthday party in Sydney

Married At First Sight star Dean Wells has gone public with Beauty and the Geek's stunner Aimee Woolley. The new couple looked loved-up as they walked the red carpet at Maxim Magazine's 11th birthday party in Sydney's Pott's Point on Friday night. Dean, 44, and Aimee, 23, cuddled close together...
CELEBRITIES
People

Tessa Hilton Shares First Photos of Her and Barron's Baby Boy Caspian: 'Welcome to the World'

Barron and Tessa Hilton welcomed their second baby, son Caspian, on Sept. 4 Tessa Hilton is introducing her baby boy to the world. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old shared the first photos of her and Barron Hilton's newborn son Caspian, whom they welcomed Sept. 4. Tessa posted a series of sweet pictures of their baby boy on Instagram, featuring a picture of Caspian with Tessa in the hospital as well as a picture of Caspian's hand wrapped around Barron's finger. She also included an adorable picture of their daughter...
CELEBRITIES
People

Linda Phan Teases Drew Scott About His 'Whisper Voice' as They Share Son Parker's Bedtime Routine

Drew Scott and Linda Phan talked about how they keep baby Parker, 4 months, calm during bedtime Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are letting fans in on their bedtime routine with baby Parker. In a new video on the couple's YouTube channel, the pair talk about their nighttime routine with their 4-month-old son, and the two open up about the different tech they use in the nursery. Part of the video is shot in Parker's nursery, where Phan teased the Property Brothers star about being too loud. "Hi...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
msn.com

Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video

TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
ANIMALS
SheKnows

Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy is Sweet as Pie in New Photo

Andy Cohen is enjoying snuggles with his 4-month-old daughter Lucy, and he posted the sweetest picture of the moment to Instagram today. His baby girl is an absolute doll — and apparently has the personality to match. “She is so bright-eyed & sweet as 🥧,” Cohen captioned the picture, and you can definitely tell how sweet-natured she is. Lucy looks as delicious as pie too, with those precious chunky thighs and bright blue eyes. We just want to squish her! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) Lucy’s outfit is on point, like always, in a white-and-blue...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy