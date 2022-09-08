ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Seahawks soar without Russell Wilson?

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44p2XR_0hmeYfep00 Seattle in reset mode entering first season in a decade without All-Pro quarterback.

So, Seattle Seahawks fans, what do you want from your team in 2022?

Expectations are lower than they have been in a decade, when Russell Wilson arrived as the 75th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and became a perennial All-Pro.

Wilson will arrive again for the 2022 season opener —a Sept. 12 Monday Night Football extravaganza — but he'll have a horse on is helmet instead of a hawk.

The spring trade that sent Wilson to Denver signaled Seattle is, at the very least, in reset mode. In the big picture, the move made sense. Wilson, who turns 34 in November, realized Seattle doesn't currently have a Super Bowl caliber roster and wanted to go somewhere with a snowball's chance of winning a title.

From Seattle's perspective, the trade should help quicken the rebuild process. To recap: The Seahawks received quarterback Drew Lock, one of the best young tight ends in the game in Noah Fant and established defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Whether the Wilson trade is ultimately seen as a success will depend upon how much value comes from the six draft picks, including Denver's first- and second-round picks next year, that came Seattle's way. Four of those picks came this spring: tackle Charles Cross (No. 9 pick), linebacker/edge rusher Boye Mafe (40th), defensive end Tyreke Smith (158th, on injured reserve and won't play in 2022) and receiver Dareke Young (233rd).

Ultimately, if Cross develops into a long-term answer at tackle, Mafe and Smith contribute on defense for multiple seasons, and the Seahawks get their quarterback of the future in the 2023 draft, the Wilson trade will be a big win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hmeYfep00

As tough as it can be to watch — ask fans of that Jody Allen-led NBA team — this is a season when the Seahawks can win by losing. The higher their own draft pick in 2023, the better chance they land the QB they most want: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis are projected top-10 picks in early mock drafts.

But, we're getting off subject. See, it's hard to know what to write about a Seattle team projected to win five or six games. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFBkM_0hmeYfep00 This being the NFL, and Pete Carroll being the competitor he is, the Seahawks will probably surprise a couple of times. But they figure to be significant underdogs against their three NFC West rivals.

When they win, it'll most likely be by running the ball to control the clock and by forcing a few takeaways from a defense led by safety Jamal Adams and up-and-coming linebacker Jordyn Brooks (who is tasked with making fans forget Bobby Wagner).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DhLY_0hmeYfep00 The ball-control part of the equation depends upon solid offensive line play and healthy running backs. Rashaad Penny was the most productive back in the NFL over the last four games last season and rookie Ken Walker III is an intriguing talent.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett ranked fourth in the NFL among receiver pairings last season, and the addition of Fant gives Smith/Lock strong targets. But, without Wilson and especially his nice deep throws, it's fair to expect the numbers to go down for Seattle's passing game. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKWU5_0hmeYfep00 Geno Smith beat out Lock to start the opener. Entering his ninth pro season, Smith has completed 58.8% of his career passes and thrown more interceptions (37) than touchdown passes (34). But he is more experienced than Lock, who didn't live up to expectations in Denver where he played in 24 games over three seasons.

Neither is a long-term fix for Seattle. But, Hey, Sean Mannion was signed to the practice squad so the former Oregon State quarterback could get a run at some point.

A 6-11 season seems realistic. That's not horrible. These Hawks aren't the Detroit Lions or Jacksonville Jaguars at their worst. Seattle still has one of the most imposing home field environments in the league.

Pete Carroll's drive and motivational savvy might be worth a win or two. Entering his 13th season in Seattle, the coach turns 71 on Sept. 15, but doesn't sound like he's slowing down. He sees this project the same as it's been since he and general manager John Schneider arrived in 2010 and turned the Seahawks into one of the most consistent franchises in pro sports.

There is genuine competition for playing time at most positions this season, a vibe that harkens back to the 2010 and 2011 teams that each went 7-9. Wilson's arrival in 2012 took a team that had learned to compete and made it a championship contender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijWZz_0hmeYfep00 Games against NFC West rivals and AFC West teams look challenging, but opponents such as Atlanta (the Falcons and QB Marcus Mariota visit Seattle in Week 3), Detroit, both New York teams and Carolina should be winnable.

This just isn't a team that will be regularly favored to win.

Ultimately, Seahawks fans can enjoy this season and not fret about their team's playoff hopes. As a bonus, fans don't need to feel guilty when their fantasy football players are playing against Seattle.

