High school sports: Coaching records to keep an eye on this fall

Steve Coury, Ian Reschke, Monty Hawkins and Steve Ancheta are all on their way to reaching new milestones this season.

As the 2022 fall athletic season kicks off, a number of coaches across the state are on the cusp of setting new records, adding to impressive resumes or reaching career milestones. Here are just a few names and programs to keep an eye on in the coming months.

FOOTBALL

Ken Potter — Jesuit

Entering his 36th year as head coach of the Crusaders, Potter moved into the No. 2 spot for all-time wins in the state after guiding Jesuit to an 11-2 season last year. With a career record of 336-79, Potter sits just 16 wins behind NHS Hall of Fame Dayton coach Dewey Sullivan, Oregon's career leader in high school football coaching victories with a record of 352-84-2. While Potter will be unable to take the top spot in 2022, a successful fall campaign would set the stage for him unseating Sullivan as the all-time leader in 2023.

Steve Coury — Lake Oswego

After taking the helm of the Lakers in 1992, Coury has been one of the most successful coaches of his era. Under his guidance, Lake Oswego has gone 259-87 and reached the state finals seven times, winning 6A championships in 2012 and 2018. Following a 10-2 season that was abruptly ended by Jesuit in the state quarterfinals, Coury is now just 13 wins shy of surpassing former Pendleton coach Don Requa and breaching the state's top 10 coaching victories.

Steve Pyne — Central Catholic

The defending 6A state champion Rams ripped off a 14-0 record in 2021 to win their fourth state championship since 2010. As Pyne prepares to coach his 20th season at Central Catholic, he is just eight wins away from becoming only the 26th coach in state history to tally 200 victories.

VOLLEYBALL

Teresa Zimmerlee — Jesuit

After guiding the Crusaders to 27 wins and the team's third consecutive 6A championship appearance, Zimmerlee vaulted into the state's No. 2 spot in career victories with 758 wins. But it's a long way to the top from here. Former Central Catholic coach and National High School Hall of Famer Rick Lorenz holds the all-time state record with 1,334 victories. The 576 wins between Zimmerlee and Lorenz is more than all but 13 coaches have tallied in their Oregon careers, leaving a sizable mountain for anyone to climb.

Lad Salness — Sunset

Coming off of a down year in 2021, Salness is looking to right the ship at Sunset with a successful campaign this fall. In his 24 years coaching the Apollos, Salness has accumulated an impressive 346 wins and continues to climb the all-time ladder. Only 25 coaches in the state have reached 400 victories, and each season brings the Apollo coach closer to the milestone.

Lori Cook — Gresham

Cook opened the 2021 season with exactly 300 wins, becoming the 36th coach in the state to reach that mark. The 26-year Gresham coach added 10 more wins last year and is just eight wins shy of passing former West Albany coach Kelli Backer.

Lesli Hiller — St. Paul

Hiller has racked up two state championships and 282 wins with the Buckaroos, averaging more than 21 victories a season in 13 years at St. Paul. After the Bucks tallied 27 wins to reach their third consecutive state finals in 2021, Hiller will no doubt reach the 300-win threshold in 2022.

BOYS SOCCER

Ian Reschke — Wilsonville

Reschke took Wilsonville to its first state championship in his inaugural season in 2002. Since then, the Wildcats have been one of the most successful programs in the state over the past two decades. Wilsonville has been to the finals three more times since, in 2015, 2016 and 2019 as Reschke has built a record of 197-94-34, good for 12th all-time in the state. On the cusp of 200 victories and nipping at the heels of Stayton's Chris Shields (203 wins) and Bend's Nils Eriksson (206), Reschke continues to seek the program's first state championship entering the 2022 season.

Monty Hawkins — La Salle Prep

Not far behind Reschke, La Salle Prep's Monty Hawkins has built a resume of 189 wins since joining the Falcons in 1990. After 26 wins away from the program, Hawkins rejoined the team last year and successfully guided the Falcons to a 16-1-1 record and their second straight 5A championship. With another strong season, Hawkins is poised to join Reschke in the 200-club this year.

Tom Stephens — Glencoe

Two wins back from Hawkins, Stephens ranks 16th all-time in the state with 187 victories, the majority of which have come in two stints at Glencoe since 2002. The Crimson Tide went 12-2-2 last year before falling in the second round of the 6A playoffs, the program's best season in more than a decade. It'll take an even better performance in 2022 for the Tide to bring Stephens his 200th win.

Steve Ancheta — West Linn

Farther down the list, Steve Ancheta leaped into the state's top 25 after guiding the Lions to their best season in program history in 2021. In his third season with the team, Ancheta led West Linn to a 15-2-2 record and its first ever finals appearance. With 161 all-time wins, Ancheta is just two victories shy of Woodburn legend Brian Flannigan for 20th overall in the state.

GIRLS SOCCER

Steve Fennah — Jesuit

Entering his 17th season across two stints with the Crusaders, Fennah ranks as the state's all-time active wins leader in high school girls soccer. Fennah has won 263 games with Fennah at the helm, good for fourth all-time. Even more impressive, the Crusaders have lost just 16 games in Fennah's tenure, the most recent of which came in a surprise second-round loss in 2021 to end Jesuit's four-year championship streak from 2016 to 2019. The Crusaders are sure to put Fennah ahead of former Sherwood coach Bill Brown (266 wins) this season, leaving just Paul Goodwin of South Salem (283 wins) and Brian Grant of Catlin Gabel (324 wins) ahead of him.

