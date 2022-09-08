ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn Police Log

By Holly Bartholomew
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVbKe_0hmeYKJg00 Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.

8/26/2022 12:02 p.m. A woman told police another driver hit her car and drove off while she was stopped at a stoplight.

8/26/2022 3:52 p.m. A caller said they had received threats over the phone.

8/26/2022 5:22 p.m. A woman told police her neighbor yelled at her over yard debris.

8/26/2022 8:46 p.m. A caller reported someone skateboarding at Sunset Primary.

8/27/2022 8:32 a.m. A resident said a political group was canvassing door to door.

8/27/2022 2:05 p.m. A man complained about a family playing the violin on Hood Street.

8/27/2022 3:37 p.m. A caller said he hit another car the previous night.

8/27/2022 6:07 p.m. A woman told police she had received strange texts and phone calls from a friend.

8/27/2022 10:04 p.m. A caller told police about intoxicated people arguing at the McLean House.

8/28/2022 10:52 a.m. A man reported that someone cut the plumbing pipes on the roof of Robinwood Station.

8/28/2022 12:34 p.m. A caller told police that someone had broken into a vacant rental home in the past two months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hmeYKJg00

8/29/2022 10:14 a.m. A man complained that a hedge at the intersection of Tamarisk Drive and Troy Court was too thick.

8/29/2022 11:58 a.m. A woman told police that someone stole checks out of her mailbox and wrote several to themselves.

8/29/2022 1:09 p.m. A caller said a car had been parked on 5th Avenue for three weeks.

8/29/2022 1:36 p.m. An anonymous caller had questions for police about a neighbor leaving their couch with a "free" sign on it on the curb for a month.

8/29/2022 2:32 p.m. A caller said their friend was being harassed by an ex-boyfriend.

8/29/2022 2:33 p.m. A caller told police that a man getting a pedicure started acting odd and cursing at people. The caller said he was cut off from drinking more wine.

8/29/2022 5:58 p.m. A woman told police her ex-boyfriend was harassing her and broke the back window out of the car she was loaned.

8/29/2022 6:59 p.m. A man said someone drove into the retaining wall on his property, damaging the wall and leaving behind a taillight.

8/29/2022 10:26 p.m. Police received a call about a fight between neighbors.

8/30/2022 8:49 a.m. A man told police he found a bag with multiple drivers' licenses on the side of Salamo Road.

8/30/2022 9:22 a.m. Police were called about a three-car accident on I-205.

8/30/2022 9:31 a.m. An administrator at West Linn High School told police about an ongoing issue with a student parking in front of a fire hydrant in the no-parking zone. The administrator said the school had issued the student multiple tickets, but they hadn't made a difference.

8/30/2022 11:24 a.m. A caller told police they found an ID and debit card on 10th Street.

8/30/2022 2:52 p.m. A gas station employee told police that the driver of a Toyota truck left without paying for $66 worth of gas.

8/30/2022 3:08 p.m. A caller said cars waiting to pick up students were blocking a travel lane on Skyline Drive.

8/30/2022 4:00 p.m. A security guard at Walmart told police that a kid ran out of the store after grabbing a beer.

8/30/2022 5:21 p.m. A coach at West Linn High School told police someone drove a truck through the baseball field.

8/30/2022 9:49 p.m. A woman reported hearing noises outside her home and in her basement.

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn's best source for local news based on the City of West Linn's annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon's best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

