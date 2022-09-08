West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.

8/26/2022 12:02 p.m. A woman told police another driver hit her car and drove off while she was stopped at a stoplight.

8/26/2022 3:52 p.m. A caller said they had received threats over the phone.

8/26/2022 5:22 p.m. A woman told police her neighbor yelled at her over yard debris.

8/26/2022 8:46 p.m. A caller reported someone skateboarding at Sunset Primary.

8/27/2022 8:32 a.m. A resident said a political group was canvassing door to door.

8/27/2022 2:05 p.m. A man complained about a family playing the violin on Hood Street.

8/27/2022 3:37 p.m. A caller said he hit another car the previous night.

8/27/2022 6:07 p.m. A woman told police she had received strange texts and phone calls from a friend.

8/27/2022 10:04 p.m. A caller told police about intoxicated people arguing at the McLean House.

8/28/2022 10:52 a.m. A man reported that someone cut the plumbing pipes on the roof of Robinwood Station.

8/28/2022 12:34 p.m. A caller told police that someone had broken into a vacant rental home in the past two months.

8/29/2022 10:14 a.m. A man complained that a hedge at the intersection of Tamarisk Drive and Troy Court was too thick.

8/29/2022 11:58 a.m. A woman told police that someone stole checks out of her mailbox and wrote several to themselves.

8/29/2022 1:09 p.m. A caller said a car had been parked on 5th Avenue for three weeks.

8/29/2022 1:36 p.m. An anonymous caller had questions for police about a neighbor leaving their couch with a "free" sign on it on the curb for a month.

8/29/2022 2:32 p.m. A caller said their friend was being harassed by an ex-boyfriend.

8/29/2022 2:33 p.m. A caller told police that a man getting a pedicure started acting odd and cursing at people. The caller said he was cut off from drinking more wine.

8/29/2022 5:58 p.m. A woman told police her ex-boyfriend was harassing her and broke the back window out of the car she was loaned.

8/29/2022 6:59 p.m. A man said someone drove into the retaining wall on his property, damaging the wall and leaving behind a taillight.

8/29/2022 10:26 p.m. Police received a call about a fight between neighbors.

8/30/2022 8:49 a.m. A man told police he found a bag with multiple drivers' licenses on the side of Salamo Road.

8/30/2022 9:22 a.m. Police were called about a three-car accident on I-205.

8/30/2022 9:31 a.m. An administrator at West Linn High School told police about an ongoing issue with a student parking in front of a fire hydrant in the no-parking zone. The administrator said the school had issued the student multiple tickets, but they hadn't made a difference.

8/30/2022 11:24 a.m. A caller told police they found an ID and debit card on 10th Street.

8/30/2022 2:52 p.m. A gas station employee told police that the driver of a Toyota truck left without paying for $66 worth of gas.

8/30/2022 3:08 p.m. A caller said cars waiting to pick up students were blocking a travel lane on Skyline Drive.

8/30/2022 4:00 p.m. A security guard at Walmart told police that a kid ran out of the store after grabbing a beer.

8/30/2022 5:21 p.m. A coach at West Linn High School told police someone drove a truck through the baseball field.

8/30/2022 9:49 p.m. A woman reported hearing noises outside her home and in her basement.

