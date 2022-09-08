Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
California’s Latest COVID Information
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Effective September...
kymkemp.com
‘Stay Indoors,’ Public Health Warns Concerns Due to Wildfire Smoke and Ash Exposure
Press release from California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón urged Californians in areas affected by wildfire smoke to take steps to protect their health, including staying indoors and reducing outdoor activity if necessary to avoid the inhalation of smoke and ash. Californians can check their local air quality index (AQI) at EPA AirNow.
Comments / 0