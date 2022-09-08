BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Los Angeles Concert Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Surprise! BTS ’ “Permission to Dance on Stage” Los Angeles concert is now available to stream on Disney+ worldwide.

The streaming service is kicking off their annual Disney+ Day by unveiling the BTS concert film, which showcases the boy band’s string of shows at SoFi Stadium in late 2021, where the group took over for a four-night run. The concert film, produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park, is said to be “stage-focused” and includes performances of the group’s biggest hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”

Tickets for BTS’ mini-residency at SoFi Stadium sold out immediately for all four nights and notched a historic boxscore total that, according to the Billboard Boxscore , was the largest gross for a run of shows at a single venue since 2012.

The explosive concert experience welcomed 70,000 fans each night, and made excellent use of the stadium’s massive video screens and high-tech pyrotechnics. In her recap of BTS’ opening L.A. show , Variety ‘s Angelique Jackson wrote that the experience was “rife with confetti, smoke, pyrotechnics and — of course — the smoothest of dance moves.”

Disney+ Day celebrates the best content offerings on Disney+ and Hulu, and this year brings lots of major releases. The Disney+ Day content lineup features global premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, “The Simpsons,” and more. As previously announced , Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Pinocchio,” “Cars on the Road,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return,” and more are all now streaming on Disney+.