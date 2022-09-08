Press release from the Humboldt Latin Dance Company:. Announcing the 3rd Annual Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival coming to the North Coast this October 6th-9th. Celebrate the beautiful dances and music from Cuba, the Caribbean, Africa, Brazil, Columbia and more! You are invited to join this amazing 4- day latin dance and music festival whether you are coming for the music, the dancing or both! Workshops are taught by world- renowned dance professionals with three evenings of late night dance parties, including live Salsa bands and latin music DJ’s. The event kicks off Thursday night, October 6th with a pre-party fundraiser event featuring The Latin Peppers at Redwood Raks. Friday’s Salsa dance party with Tropiqueño at Humbrews, will get you dancing for sure! Guest DJ’s host a two-room dance party on Saturday night, October 8th for all the best latin dance vibes and the hottest dance music. The festival boasts a mix of 20+ beginning through advanced level workshops throughout the weekend. All Workshops are held at Redwood Raks, in the Creamery District, Arcata.

ARCATA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO