3rd Annual Latin Dance & Music Festival in Arcata October 6th – 9th
Press release from the Humboldt Latin Dance Company:. Announcing the 3rd Annual Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival coming to the North Coast this October 6th-9th. Celebrate the beautiful dances and music from Cuba, the Caribbean, Africa, Brazil, Columbia and more! You are invited to join this amazing 4- day latin dance and music festival whether you are coming for the music, the dancing or both! Workshops are taught by world- renowned dance professionals with three evenings of late night dance parties, including live Salsa bands and latin music DJ’s. The event kicks off Thursday night, October 6th with a pre-party fundraiser event featuring The Latin Peppers at Redwood Raks. Friday’s Salsa dance party with Tropiqueño at Humbrews, will get you dancing for sure! Guest DJ’s host a two-room dance party on Saturday night, October 8th for all the best latin dance vibes and the hottest dance music. The festival boasts a mix of 20+ beginning through advanced level workshops throughout the weekend. All Workshops are held at Redwood Raks, in the Creamery District, Arcata.
[PDATE 2:20 p.m.] Commercial Structure Fire Near the Humboldt Hill Exit in South Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a “commercial” structure fire in the 2000 block of Eich Road in the Humboldt Hill area. According to scanner traffic, The flames were coming out the roof and a there was a threat to a nearby structure. Please remember that this...
CRUISE SHIPS INCOMING! Two Ocean Liners to Pay Call to the Port of Humboldt Bay This Month; Guests Will be Feted With a ‘Boat Parade,’ a Crafts Fair and More, City of Eureka Says
Press release from Eddy Alexander and the City of Eureka:. Eureka will welcome two ships this month, starting with the Regent cruise ship MS Oceania Regatta on Wednesday, September 14th at 8 a.m., followed by the Scenic cruise line’s Scenic Eclipse on Saturday, September 24th at 8 a.m. Both ships will be led into the harbor by a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock that will include live music, coffee, and pastries.
Countywide ‘Accelerated Cure Slurry Project’ Begins Tomorrow
The City of Arcata has contracted with DRYCO Construction to resurface portions of the City’s roads as part of the 2022 Countywide Accelerated Cure Slurry Project. Work areas will include: Union Street from Samoa Boulevard to 11th Street, 14th Street from K Street to J Street, 13th Street from H Street to F Street and from K Street to I Street, 12th Street from K Street to J Street and I street to G Street and F Street to the eastern end of 12th Street, LK Wood Boulevard from Granite Avenue to 14th Street, and the City Hall Parking Lot at 736 F Street.
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
Arcata Marsh Tour Focusing on Ecology and Geography Free to the Public
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17. Meet leader Lynn Jones at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Arcata Marsh geography and ecology – past, present, and future. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Firefighters Saw Temperature of 107 Degrees on Six Rivers Lightning Complex Yesterday
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 89% containment and 850 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, the extreme heat peaked across the fire area yesterday,...
Third Station in Arcata Fire District to Re-Open Permanently
Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. On September 8, 2022, Arcata Fire Protection District will re-open its third station permanently. The station had been closed due to staffing shortages faced by the organization over the last year. The District began receiving revenue from Measure “F” in January of...
Vehicle Fire This Afternoon Began to Spread to Vegetation Near Centerville Beach
About 3:45 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in the 8000 block of Centerville Road west of Ferndale. The occupant safely got out of the vehicle, but the flames started to spread into nearby brush. When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire did not...
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
Along the Historic Yurok Loop
No matter how many times I walk along the Yurok Loop, I never tire of it. Whether sunlight dapples the forest path or the leaves glisten from mist, it makes no difference; just seeing the little wooden bridge at the start of the trail makes my heart leap. The Yurok...
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
9 Fantastic Things To Do In Eureka, California In The Fall
The highway to Eureka, one of California’s oldest seaports, is lined with giant trees and crossed by wild rivers rushing to the Pacific. Millions of acres of redwood and conifer forest surround Eureka. Most of those acres are wilderness and public land. However, evergreens aren’t the only trees you...
Remembering Richard Guadagno, Passenger 19A on Flight 93
Editor’s note: Twenty-one years ago today, at 10:03 a.m., Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers and crew members fought back against 9/11 hijackers, sacrificing their lives to prevent the plane from reaching its intended target, thought to have been the U.S. Capitol. One of those passengers...
HSRC Awarded Over $400k Federal Grant to Expand Nutrition Program
This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) has been awarded a $404,152, three-year Innovations in Nutrition Program and Services grant from the Administration for Community Living, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The purpose of the grant is to reduce hunger, encourage social engagement, and promote health and wellbeing among older adults in Humboldt County. “Our goal is for more seniors to come to lunch—particularly rural older adults who are at risk of not getting enough nutritious food,” said Tasha Romo, HSRC’s Director of Nutrition & Activities.
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 259: Rhetoric spawns resignation calls, Watson’s limited public support for Arcata City Council, online sports betting opposition from local tribes, Fieri’s landlord role in Ferndale, and more
Another delay permitting a controversial home-build north of Eureka as apologies fly for offensive rhetoric aimed at Native Americans, Brett Watson’s Arcata reelection effort may have less public support than he’s claimed, some local tribes are against California possibly moving to legalize online sports betting in November, Humboldt’s Hometown Store sells local products in a historic Ferndale building owned by Guy Fieri, Paul Reiser from ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Mad About You’ stops in Arcata, a cheers to local athletes, hot temps, local event suggestions, and more.
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
Looking Back: A Surreal Day Two Years Ago (Slideshow)
On this date, two years ago, Humboldt County residents awoke to the apocalyptic glow of an eerie orange sky created by heavy haze in the air from surrounding wildfires, some of which had already been burning for weeks. For weeks, residents across wide swaths of the region would face choking smoke, a series of evacuation warnings or orders, fear and unease, with hundreds losing their homes amid the worst fire season in California history.
