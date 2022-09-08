ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Grocery store chosen for south side development

After searching for nearly a year, the city of Madison is in final negotiations with Maurer’s Urban Market, a grocer to be the anchor commercial tenant in a $42 million, six-story mixed-use south side redevelopment, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Wisconsin Dells-based company will open a store to fill the 24,000-square-foot space in Fourteen02 Park at 815 Cedar Street. The store will carry everyday staples, plus a selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, and deli/bakery offerings. Since 2015, the city has been working to replace the Pick ‘n Save store that closed at 1312 S. Park St.
Madison close to finalizing deal to bring new full-service grocery store to south side

MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders announced Thursday they’re close to finalizing negotiations that would bring a full-service grocery store to the city’s south side. The new 24,000-square-feet grocery store — if and when finalized — would be run by Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market within the Truman Olson development project located at 815 Cedar St. Plans for...
Madison City Council surprises by approving Raemisch Farm rezoning

The Madison City Council on Tuesday displayed a stunning reversal of course and approved the rezoning of Raemisch Farm at 4150 Packers Ave. The council voted 15-3 to approve a rezoning, switching the plot of land from zoned for agriculture to residential. The vote was a full 180 from previous council votes on proposals for the development. In August 2021, the council voted 15-2 to deny the project, and voted 14-6 to deny it a second time in February.
Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils its first Rainbow Street Crossing. The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for...
Residents displaced after apartment fire in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Several people were displaced after a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison Saturday night. The fire started around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N Thompson Dr. and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to a press release. No injuries were reported but one cat died in the fire. According to Justin...
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on 1-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees

Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
‘Mistrust, disrespect’: Staffing crisis at county-run nursing home exposes deep divisions among Dane County leaders

VERONA, Wis. — A crisis of staffing at the Dane County-run nursing home in Verona has further exposed deepening divisions between the county’s elected officials and some of its key department heads and division administrators. “We can’t keep heading down this path where there’s such mistrust and lack of respect for the Dane County division administrators, with such a reliance...
20th anniversary of Ironman Wisconsin kicks off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of Ironman Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon. Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.
9 spots to pick up fried dough delights in Madison

It may not be the healthiest option for the most important meal of the day, but there’s something about a doughnut glazed with frosting and washed down with a hot cup of coffee that helps you start the day with a smile. Maybe it’s because doughnuts usually show up when there’s something to celebrate. Here are a few spots that put their own spin on this iconic pastry. Keep them in mind the next time you want to treat yourself or bring in a dozen to share with coworkers.
