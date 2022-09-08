Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
ibmadison.com
Grocery store chosen for south side development
After searching for nearly a year, the city of Madison is in final negotiations with Maurer’s Urban Market, a grocer to be the anchor commercial tenant in a $42 million, six-story mixed-use south side redevelopment, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Wisconsin Dells-based company will open a store to fill the 24,000-square-foot space in Fourteen02 Park at 815 Cedar Street. The store will carry everyday staples, plus a selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, and deli/bakery offerings. Since 2015, the city has been working to replace the Pick ‘n Save store that closed at 1312 S. Park St.
Madison close to finalizing deal to bring new full-service grocery store to south side
MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders announced Thursday they’re close to finalizing negotiations that would bring a full-service grocery store to the city’s south side. The new 24,000-square-feet grocery store — if and when finalized — would be run by Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market within the Truman Olson development project located at 815 Cedar St. Plans for...
captimes.com
Madison City Council surprises by approving Raemisch Farm rezoning
The Madison City Council on Tuesday displayed a stunning reversal of course and approved the rezoning of Raemisch Farm at 4150 Packers Ave. The council voted 15-3 to approve a rezoning, switching the plot of land from zoned for agriculture to residential. The vote was a full 180 from previous council votes on proposals for the development. In August 2021, the council voted 15-2 to deny the project, and voted 14-6 to deny it a second time in February.
Large police presence investigating at home on west side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating a weapons violation Sunday evening on the city’s west side. A large number of police vehicles responded to 6 Darien Circle shortly before 3:30 p.m. News 3 Now crews counted more than ten police vehicles outside the home. Officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils its first Rainbow Street Crossing. The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for...
Residents displaced after apartment fire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Several people were displaced after a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison Saturday night. The fire started around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N Thompson Dr. and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to a press release. No injuries were reported but one cat died in the fire. According to Justin...
Drinking in the history with artifacts at Janesville brewery
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Brewing has long been a part of Wisconsin’s history, and that was on display in Janesville on Saturday. The “History of Brewing in Janesville” event showcased the work of local historian Robert Bier and volunteers who have been uncovering parts of a brewery that was built in 1857.
nbc15.com
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on 1-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Madison Fire: Apartment building fire leads to evacuations, residents displaced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews responded to a fire in an apartment building Saturday night in which residents were evacuated and displaced. The fire that started around 5 p.m. in the 233 block of N. Thompson Dr. displaced residents as a result of the power being shut off.
nbc15.com
Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
nbc15.com
Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction begins on new interchange at US 12/18, County AB east of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Construction is now underway on a new interchange between U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB near the Yahara Hills Golf Course east of Madison. Work on the project began Tuesday and is expected to run through late October 2023, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
‘Mistrust, disrespect’: Staffing crisis at county-run nursing home exposes deep divisions among Dane County leaders
VERONA, Wis. — A crisis of staffing at the Dane County-run nursing home in Verona has further exposed deepening divisions between the county’s elected officials and some of its key department heads and division administrators. “We can’t keep heading down this path where there’s such mistrust and lack of respect for the Dane County division administrators, with such a reliance...
Glass smashed at east side gas station, nothing stolen, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a glass window at an east side gas station was smashed overnight, continuing a string of attempted burglaries targeting convenience stores in the last few days. Officers were called to the Mobil gas station at 605 Cottage Grove Rd. just after 4 a.m. Friday for a report of an alarm going off. When they...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gunfire strikes occupied business on South Side, Madison police say | Crime
Gunfire struck a business on the South Side Friday night, Madison police said. Multiple shots rang out on the 300 block of Kent Lane by Rimrock Park just before 11:45 pm, said Sgt. Ryan Gibson. The business hit by bullets was occupied at the time but no one was injured,...
Occupied business struck by gunshots near Rimrock Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said that people were inside a business near Rimrock Park when it was struck by gunshots Friday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Kent Lane just after 11:40 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found that the business had been hit but nobody was injured.
UW Health officials, nurses meet at Governor’s mansion in bid to avert strike
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health officials met with nurses and union leaders at the Governor’s mansion Friday in an effort to avoid a planned strike, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin officials confirmed. Nurses at the hospital are set to walk out on Tuesday as they push for union recognition. UW...
nbc15.com
20th anniversary of Ironman Wisconsin kicks off
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of Ironman Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon. Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.
Channel 3000
9 spots to pick up fried dough delights in Madison
It may not be the healthiest option for the most important meal of the day, but there’s something about a doughnut glazed with frosting and washed down with a hot cup of coffee that helps you start the day with a smile. Maybe it’s because doughnuts usually show up when there’s something to celebrate. Here are a few spots that put their own spin on this iconic pastry. Keep them in mind the next time you want to treat yourself or bring in a dozen to share with coworkers.
Comments / 0