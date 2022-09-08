Read full article on original website
Related
Florida homeowners insurance surcharges coming as companies fold
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida homeowners will see their bills go up as the state's property insurance crisis continues. Multiple insurance providers in the state have left the market, even after a special legislative session was held to address business and homeowner needs. Now, residents themselves are footing the bill from companies pulling out of Florida.
Virginia property tax bills going up. So are insurance bills
WTVR-TV (Richmond, VA) RICHMOND, Va. -- If your home is worth more, consider that everything that goes into building or rebuilding or repairing it is also costing a lot more. Insurance experts say you'll notice the difference this year especially if you insure your home for its full replacement cost.
Opinion/Column: Basic support makes Va. great for business and workers
Daily Progress, The (Charlottesville, VA) The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis. have just released a report called The State of Working Virginia, looking at wages, benefits such as insurance and childcare, the right to organize, and wage theft (yes, sometimes workers are not paid).
Hurricane season halftime report – No immediate threat, but tropics are rumbling
Gainesville Sun, The (FL) Like quality salsa, hurricane seasons are chunky. Long stretches of boredom commensurate with that of a seven-year-old at a. often are punctuated by intense bursts of tropical activity. While the. Atlantic. showing signs of life this week after a soporific August is not unusual, the good...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rep. Trahan Releases Reports Showing the Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for 3rd District Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congresswoman Lori Trahan (MA-03) announced that families in Massachusetts' Third Congressional District. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "When my dad was battling MS, we struggled to figure out...
Norfolk woman joins Medicaid lawsuit A federal rule led to termination of cancer patient's full coverage Nebraska cancer patient part of national Medicaid lawsuit
LINCOLN - A Nebraska woman who lost Medicaid coverage in the midst of cancer treatment is challenging the federal rule that required the state to cut her off. . They are seeking a temporary injunction to block the rule, which was issued in the waning days of President. Donald Trump's.
Maine Gov. Mills: Holding Down Health Insurance Costs for Maine's Small Businesses
Hello, this is Governor Janet Mills and thank you for listening. You know since my very first day in office when I signed the Executive Order expanding MaineCare as the people of. Maine. had voted to do by more than 60 percent, my Administration has also been working to make...
New Jersey firefighter convicted on 4 counts in multimillion-dollar health care fraud
CAMDEN, N.J. -- A Margate, New Jersey, firefighter was convicted today on four counts of an indictment charging him with defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million, Attorney for the United States Vikas Khanna announced. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, New Jersey, found guilty of one count...
RELATED PEOPLE
With Oregon state coffers flush with cash, will legislators shore up PERS?
Investing now will pay off later regardless of the direction of the nation's economy in the future. Like it or not, ready or not, believe it or not, the Public Employment Retirement System (PERS) is once again emerging to the forefront of critical issues facing Oregon. There are two schools...
Nigerian man indicted for defrauding NY out of more than $30M during pandemic
PHILADELPHIA -- United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Chidozie Collins Obasi, 29, of Nigeria, was charged by Indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud, and 16 counts of wire fraud, all stemming from a complicated, evolving fraud scheme that initially targeted Americans through a spam email campaign offering illegitimate "work from home" jobs, and then during the COVID-19 pandemic shifted to targeting U.S. hospitals and medical systems by offering non-existent ventilators for sale beginning in March 2020, and finally shifted again in June 2020 to using stolen identity information of American citizens to apply for and obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans ("EID Loans").
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0