ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida homeowners insurance surcharges coming as companies fold

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida homeowners will see their bills go up as the state's property insurance crisis continues. Multiple insurance providers in the state have left the market, even after a special legislative session was held to address business and homeowner needs. Now, residents themselves are footing the bill from companies pulling out of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Business
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Trahan Releases Reports Showing the Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for 3rd District Families

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congresswoman Lori Trahan (MA-03) announced that families in Massachusetts' Third Congressional District. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "When my dad was battling MS, we struggled to figure out...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Norfolk woman joins Medicaid lawsuit A federal rule led to termination of cancer patient's full coverage Nebraska cancer patient part of national Medicaid lawsuit

LINCOLN - A Nebraska woman who lost Medicaid coverage in the midst of cancer treatment is challenging the federal rule that required the state to cut her off. . They are seeking a temporary injunction to block the rule, which was issued in the waning days of President. Donald Trump's.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
InsuranceNewsNet

Nigerian man indicted for defrauding NY out of more than $30M during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA -- United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Chidozie Collins Obasi, 29, of Nigeria, was charged by Indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud, and 16 counts of wire fraud, all stemming from a complicated, evolving fraud scheme that initially targeted Americans through a spam email campaign offering illegitimate "work from home" jobs, and then during the COVID-19 pandemic shifted to targeting U.S. hospitals and medical systems by offering non-existent ventilators for sale beginning in March 2020, and finally shifted again in June 2020 to using stolen identity information of American citizens to apply for and obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans ("EID Loans").
PUBLIC SAFETY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy